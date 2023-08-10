Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos:

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I’ll go Luque. I think RDA is better at 155, and at 170, I think Luque will bounce back in a big way.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Luque is coming off the brain hemorrhage which is crazy, but he took a full year off. I’m going to go with Luque because he is the actual welterweight and I think the size and strength will make the difference against Rafael dos Anjos.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Luque, I think he can win a decision, Rafael dos Anjou is super durable.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one, I don’t know. My head says Vicente Luque is a bit bigger and stronger and can keep it standing. Rafael dos Anjos is a veteran you can’t go against, but I’ll have a slight lean toward Luque.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: I’ll say dos Anjos, he is a veteran and is good everywhere. I do like Luque’s style but I think RDA pulls it off.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: I like Vicente Luque, I’ve always been a big fan of him.

Francis Marshall, UFC featherweight: I’m going to with Rafael dos Anjos. I think he’s more well-rounded and can outwrestle Luque.

Chepe Mariscal, UFC featherweight: Man, that will be a very good fight. I’m a huge fan of both of them but I think Luque will get it. RDA has been in too many wars and going back up to welterweight, I think he may struggle.

Fighters picking Vicente Luque: Chris Daukaus, Mario Bautista, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, Fernie Garcia, Chepe Mariscal

Fighters picking Rafael dos Anjos: Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall