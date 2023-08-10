Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. The pros actually lean towards Vicente Luque getting it done as many think the size and strength will be a big difference as Rafael dos Anjos moves up from lightweight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos:
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I’ll go Luque. I think RDA is better at 155, and at 170, I think Luque will bounce back in a big way.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Luque is coming off the brain hemorrhage which is crazy, but he took a full year off. I’m going to go with Luque because he is the actual welterweight and I think the size and strength will make the difference against Rafael dos Anjos.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Luque, I think he can win a decision, Rafael dos Anjou is super durable.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one, I don’t know. My head says Vicente Luque is a bit bigger and stronger and can keep it standing. Rafael dos Anjos is a veteran you can’t go against, but I’ll have a slight lean toward Luque.
Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: I’ll say dos Anjos, he is a veteran and is good everywhere. I do like Luque’s style but I think RDA pulls it off.
Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: I like Vicente Luque, I’ve always been a big fan of him.
Francis Marshall, UFC featherweight: I’m going to with Rafael dos Anjos. I think he’s more well-rounded and can outwrestle Luque.
Chepe Mariscal, UFC featherweight: Man, that will be a very good fight. I’m a huge fan of both of them but I think Luque will get it. RDA has been in too many wars and going back up to welterweight, I think he may struggle.
***
Fighters picking Vicente Luque: Chris Daukaus, Mario Bautista, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, Fernie Garcia, Chepe Mariscal
Fighters picking Rafael dos Anjos: Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vicente Luque