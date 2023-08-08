Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

By Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
The 134th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 78 and BKFC 48 this weekend.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48

We’re first joined by YouTuber and influencer Bryce Hall (2:35). Next, 10th-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (17:25) stops by. BKFC flyweight John Dodson (39:16) then joins the show. UFC light heavyweight Chris Daukaus (51:28) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC featherweights Isaac Dulgarian (1:15:17) and Francis Marshall (1:25:45)

Bryce Hall opens up the show to talk about why decided to take a bare-knuckle fight and signed with BKFC. Hall is a famous YouTuber, TikToker, and influencer who has his own companies but did box back in 2021 losing to fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom. Bryce talks about the time off between fights, what he knows about Gee Perez, and whether or not he’s one-and-done in BKFC.

Vicente Luque then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 78 main event fight against Rafael dos Anjos. Vicente talks about his loss to Geoff Neal and the layoff since then. The Brazilian then talks about moving to Florida full-time, fighting at the Apex, and what a win over RDA does for him.

John Dodson returns to the program to preview his BKFC 48 main event fight against JR Ridge for the flyweight title. John chats about getting to fight for a BKFC title and revealing Ridge was not the original opponent. He then talks about what winning the belt does for his legacy and his MMA plans.

Chris Daukaus stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 78 scrap against Khalil Rountree. Chris talks about the fight being moved from UFC 289 in June and why he decided to make the move to light heavyweight. Daukaus then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Khalil does for him.

Isaac Dulgarian comes on to talk about his UFC Vegas 78 fight against Francis Marshall. Isaac talks about pulling out of his UFC debut in January and the Full Send contract not coming to fruition.

Francis Marshall closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 78 fight against Isaac Dulgarian and what he learned from his last loss. He also talks about the style matchup and what a win over Isaac does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

