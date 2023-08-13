Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.

Luque (22-9-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Geoff Neal twelve months ago. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had experienced a brain bleed following that bout and was forced to undergo significant testing before finally being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. Vicente had gone 4-2 over his previous six fights overall, earning wins over Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown and Niko Price during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-15 MMA) was looking to build off the momentum from his submission victory over Bryan Barberena this past December. Prior to that, ‘RDA’ has suffered a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in a bout that took place at lightweight.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 main event proved to be a hard-fought back and forth affair. Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos went to battle for five straight rounds, with both men landing some solid strikes and takedowns. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, and ‘The Silent Assassin’ walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque def. Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ below:

Alright main event time! Got Luque in this one, who y’all rockin with?! #UFCVegas78 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 13, 2023

Tough to call if this is a vintage RDA. But leaning towards Luque as well https://t.co/4INJsfmcfq — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 13, 2023

The key to this fight for RDA seemed to be the wrestling, but he hasn’t been able to win that fight so far! #UFCVegas78 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 13, 2023

Greet fight from luque so far — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 13, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Vicente Luque defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78:

Nice win for Vicente Luque against RDA. RDA is not an easy win for anyone and that was a gruelling fight for a fighter who is not accustomed to fighting five rounds against someone who very much is. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 13, 2023

Glad luque is back he’s a good guy and great fighter — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 13, 2023

Wow Great performance by @VicenteLuqueMMA fighting a legend of the sport @RdosAnjosMMA I like both is this guys a lot! Tough one for me to watch but you guys put on a great fight! ✊🏾✊🏾 #UFCVegas78 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 13, 2023

