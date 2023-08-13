Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

By Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78

Luque (22-9-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Geoff Neal twelve months ago. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had experienced a brain bleed following that bout and was forced to undergo significant testing before finally being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. Vicente had gone 4-2 over his previous six fights overall, earning wins over Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown and Niko Price during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-15 MMA) was looking to build off the momentum from his submission victory over Bryan Barberena this past December. Prior to that, ‘RDA’ has suffered a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in a bout that took place at lightweight.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 main event proved to be a hard-fought back and forth affair. Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos went to battle for five straight rounds, with both men landing some solid strikes and takedowns. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards, and ‘The Silent Assassin’ walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque def. Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Vicente Luque defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78:

Who would you like to see Vicente Luque fight next following his victory over RDA this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Rafael dos Anjos UFC UFC Vegas 78 Vicente Luque

