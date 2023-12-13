Ian Machado Garry plans to do “something pretty spectacular” against Vicente Luque at UFC 296: “100 percent”

Ian Machado Garry is ready to make a statement at UFC 296 on Saturday.

Garry is set to take on Vicente Luque in a very intriguing welterweight fight. The two are former teammates at Kill Cliff and have trained and sparred with one another in the past. However, despite their history, he had no hesitation to take the fight as the Irishman had changed his camp to Chute Box.

“I’m going to be training here. Kill Cliff, I love them but Vicente has been there for like 10 years. I’ll leave, I’ll give you respect and I’m training at Chute Boxe and I love every second of it, it’s awesome,” Ian Machado Garry said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com…

“At the end of the day, he’s a friend of mine, but if beating him puts me one step closer to being the best in the world, I’m game and I know he’s the same way,” Garry later added. “My goal is to be one of the greatest to ever live, and that doesn’t matter who is stood across the octagon from me, I have to do what I need to do to show the world how good I am. Unfortunately, it’s Vicente next and it doesn’t bother me.”

Heading into his UFC 296 fight, Ian Machado Garry knows the pay-per-view card is stacked, and has three key welterweight fights featured on the main card.

Yet, Garry is confident he will steal the show with his performance against Vicente Luque and vows to do something spectacular.

“The truth is, I’m going to do what I do every fight and leave my name in everybody’s mouth after the fight. I want to have the biggest performance, I want to be the person everybody is talking about, so I have to go out there and do something pretty spectacular to make sure that happens. If there is anybody who can do that, it’s me,” Garry said.

Part of the reason why Ian Machado Garry is confident he will do something spectacular at UFC 296 is due to his striking ability. He believes Luque will want to wrestle him, but Garry is confident he can keep it standing.

“100 percent, listen. If anybody in that gym tells Vicente you can go out there and win this fight on the feet, they are all lying out their teeth,” Garry said. “They will all tell you this, I’m one of the best strikers on the planet, so for sure, the best and smartest way for Vicente to beat me is to try and take me down, and that is the same with everybody I fight. If I’m stood on my feet I will find a way to win because I’m unbelievably gifted in striking.”

Should Ian Machado Garry get the win, he doesn’t care who is next but hopes his next fight is on UFC 300 or UFC Dublin.

“There is obviously UFC 300 and if they are going to put on a stacked card and put on some of the biggest stars in the sport, to create interest and generate eyes on the sport, you have to have me on that card, that makes sense. But, also, I want UFC Dublin, I want to bring the UFC back to Ireland, I deserve it. So, let me bring back the UFC back to Ireland, put on a show and be a top contender there, and put myself in the title contention. I have four more fights that I want to do, including Luque before I fight for the title,” Garry concluded.