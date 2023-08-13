UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Luque (21-9-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Geoff Neal twelve months ago. ‘The Silent Assassin’ experienced a brain bleed following that bout and was forced to undergo significant testing before finally being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. Vicente has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall, earning wins over Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown and Niko Price during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) returned to the win column his last time out, earning a submission victory over Bryan Barberena this past December in a welterweight contest. Prior to that, ‘RDA’ was coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his former home at lightweight.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 78 main event begins and Vicente Luque lands a hard kick to the body. ‘RDA’ returns fire with a right hook and then a head kick that just misses. He tries a straight left and then dives on a double-leg attempt. The fighters are jockeying for position against the fence. Rafael dos Anjos with some good shots on the break. Luque goes low kick and then comes over the top with a head kick. He follows that up with a check hook. A nasty body shot by Luque. RDA backs him up with punches. Luque returns fire with a body kick. A flying elbow from dos Anjos into a level change. Luque scores a takedown and moves into half guard. RDA is working on a guillotine choke, but Luque slips out and lands some ground and pound before the horn.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 78 headliner begins and Vicente Luque comes forward quickly. Rafael dos Anjos catches a body kick and lands a straight left. Luque moves to tie up and RDA puts him against the fence. Luque gets an underhook and reverses the position. RDA with an elbow on the exit. Luque tries a head kick but misses. He follows that up with a good lead right. Rafael backs him to the fence and scores a double leg takedown. A solid elbow from the top. Luque reverses and is now looking for a takedown of his own. Vicente Luque changes levels. RDA defends the takedown with a kimura. One minute remains in the round. Luque looks for an arm triangle but can’t finish it. Body shots and then a heavy elbow on the exit. RDA pressures but the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 78 main event begins and Vicente Luque gets to work with his jab. He lands a nice body shot. Rafael dos Anjos returns fire with a body kick. He lands an uppercut and then forces the clinch against the fence. Standing elbows from dos Anjos. Luque changes levels and looks for an ankle pick. He gives that up and tries a single-leg. That too is stuffed, and the fighters separate. The welterweights trade left hands. A big hook from RDA. He follows that up with a body kick. Luque returns with a jab. A clubbing left now from RDA. The fighters are standing and trading in the pocket. Solid connections from both men. RDA shoots and Luque latches onto a guillotine. Rafael dos Anjos slips free and moves to the front headlock. Vicente Luque escapes and begins working for a single-leg takedown. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 78 headliner begins and Luque is quickly on the attack. He moves RDA to the fence and puts together a big combination. A head kick misses, but he lands a big combo behind it. A big knee from Luque and he then drops for a takedown. The referee wants to see more action. ‘The Silent Assassin’ answers with a successful takedown. Rafael dos Anjos scrambles and escapes. RDA forces the clinch but gets reversed and is now back up against the fence. They trade knees to the body. Luque looks to change levels. RDA grabs a front headlock. Vicente Luque gets the former lightweight champion down with a single-leg and looks for the back. He gets one hook in before the horn.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 78 main event begins and Vicente Luque opens with a body kick. RDA returns fire with straight left. A good jab from Luque. A counter right from RDA after avoiding a jump knee. He pressures Luque to the fence and shoots, only to get reversed yet again. Luque controlling the former lightweight champion against the fence. RDA turns and separates. He lands a nice head kick. Jabs in return from Luque. A combo and body kick from RDA. The veteran punches his way into the clinch and, yet again, Luque reverses and presses him against the fence. Vicente drops for a takedown but can’t get it. RDA with a nice elbow on the break. He lands another after absorbing a check hook. Rafael dos Anjos unloading some good volume now. Luque attempts a takedown but ends up on his back. RDA with a good elbow to close out the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque def. Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

