Vicente Luque reacts following knockout loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59: “So you want to be a fighter?”

Perennial welterweight contender Vicente Luque shared a photo from his hospital bed following last night’s loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59.

Luque (21-9-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s co-main event looking to rebound, this after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad in his most previous effort back in April. Prior to that setback, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off four straight stoppage wins, which included finishes of Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.

Standing in the path of Luque’s return to the win column was hard-hitting welterweight Geoff Neal (15-4 MMA). ‘Handz of Steel’ was looking to build off his split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio from UFC 269 back in December.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Geoff Neal got off to a great start in the contest, arguably earning a 10-8 opening round. However, Vicente Luque was able to storm back in round two and thus the contest went to a third and final round. In the final frame Neal managed to connect with a barrage of punches, the final of which sent Luque face-planting onto the canvas.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque via KO (punch) at 2:01 of Round 3

The devastating loss marked Luque’s second setback in a row, a skid which was of course preceded by four straight stoppage wins. The Brazilian standout is now 10-3 in his past thirteen Octagon appearances overall.

Earlier this afternoon, ‘The Silent Assassin’ took to social media where he shared the following photo from his hospital bed with the caption “#SoYouWantToBeAFighter”.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Vicente Luque fight next following last night’s knockout loss to Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!