What’s next for Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos after UFC Vegas 78?

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
In the main event of UFC Vegas 78, welterweight contenders threw down as 10th-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque took on former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos

Luque entered the fight coming off back-to-back losses and last August, he suffered a knockout loss to Geoff Neal that caused a brain hemorrhage. Prior to that, he lost a five-round decision to Belal Muhammad which snapped his four-fight win streak that included notable wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa. Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, was coming off a submission win over Bryan Barberena in his return to the welterweight division.

Ultimately, it was Luque who won a five-round decision as he was able to outland dos Anjos and was also 8-0f-11 on takedowns to secure the win. Now, after UFC Vegas 78, here is what I think should be next for both Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque put on a great performance on Saturday in a fight he needed to win. For a while, Luque was considered the dark horse of the welterweight division, but after back-to-back losses, he had to prove he still was a contender in this division. Ultimately, Luque showed off his well-rounded skills and was able to get a hard-fought decision win over dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78.

Now, following the win, Luque will likely look to fight in front of him and a fight that does make a lot of sense is to take on Sean Brady, once Brady is healthy. Both men are in the top 10 and the winner would be right back to where they were before recent losses. It’s also a fight that could serve as a main event.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos fought a good fight but it was a bit too little too late and he came up short against Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 78.

Heading into the fight, dos Anjos said he would likely be spending the rest of his career at welterweight, and at this point in his career, he deserves fun fights. If Dustin Poirier does indeed move up to welterweight booking those two in a Fight Night main event makes a ton of sense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vicente Luque

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling shares prediction for UFC 292 title fight against Sean O'Malley: "There's levels, man"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry believes he's "carrying" UFC 292 on his back: "If it wasn't for me, this card would go down the drain"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023

Ian Machado Garry believes he is carrying the promotion for UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling goes off on Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292: "That naked mole rat is getting smashed"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has put Sean O’Malley on blast before their UFC 292 encounter.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland's jaw at UFC 293: "I’m going to knock him out"

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya believes the more Sean Strickland talks, the worse the outcome will be for him at UFC 293.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains motivation behind her move up to flyweight: “I want something that scares me”

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023

Rose Namajunas has given her reason behind moving up to the women’s flyweight division.

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: "We could make that work"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023

Vicente Luque is eyeing a big fight against Dustin Poirier if the opportunity presents itself.

Khalil Rountree
UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78
UFC

Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Rafael dos Anjos.