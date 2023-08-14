What’s next for Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos after UFC Vegas 78?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 78, welterweight contenders threw down as 10th-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque took on former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

Luque entered the fight coming off back-to-back losses and last August, he suffered a knockout loss to Geoff Neal that caused a brain hemorrhage. Prior to that, he lost a five-round decision to Belal Muhammad which snapped his four-fight win streak that included notable wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa. Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, was coming off a submission win over Bryan Barberena in his return to the welterweight division.

Ultimately, it was Luque who won a five-round decision as he was able to outland dos Anjos and was also 8-0f-11 on takedowns to secure the win. Now, after UFC Vegas 78, here is what I think should be next for both Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.