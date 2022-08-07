Pros react after Geoff Neal KO’s Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Geoff Neal.

Luque (21-9-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad back in April. Prior to that setback, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off four straight stoppage wins, which included finishes of Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (15-4 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 269 event, where he earned a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That victory was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Neil Magny and Stephen Thompson respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Geoff Neal got off to a great start in the contest arguably earning a 10-8 in the opening round. However, Vicente Luque was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two and thus the contest would be decided in the third and final round. In the final frame Neal delivered a barrage of punches that eventually resulted in Luque face-planting on the canvas.

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. Neal’ below:

My man @VicenteLuqueMMA is the best striker in mma…change my mind. #UFCVegas59 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022

Sharp first round for Geoff — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 7, 2022

Goodness…Neal’s left hand is C R I S P Y — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022

Neal fighting like a man possessed tonight! He can’t miss that left hand! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

That left hand is money !!! Luque having major problems with the south paw stance #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Geoff Neal defeating Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59:

Left hand couldn’t miss — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 7, 2022

I wanna fight his ass — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 7, 2022

That was impressive as hell @handzofsteelmma — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal talking spicy and I’m here for the spice talk! #Pause! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Finally someone called me out! About time! Congrats @handzofsteelmma ✊🏾✊🏾 Let’s see if Jorge will show up! Otherwise we might dance 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ #UFCVegas59 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 7, 2022

