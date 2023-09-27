Teammates Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque share conversation to discuss fighting one another at UFC 296

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque are teammates and will be fighting one another at UFC 296.

Garry and Luque are both in the top 15, so the fight does make sense as the winner will get another big fight next time out. Yet, some were surprised that they are fighting one another as they are teammates. Garry even told BJPENN.com after his win over Magny that he wanted to avoid fighting his teammates.

“Nope. There are a lot of people in the top 15 and the top 10 that is not just my teammates, it’s not just people that I’ve trained against,” Ian Machado Garry said to BJPENN.com. “If that’s the case, I wouldn’t fight Wonderboy because I’ve chatted with him and friends with him. If that’s the case, I wouldn’t eventually inevitably, if Leon is still the champion fight Leon because he is a friend of mine and I’ve trained with him. No, it’s not an issue. But, the truth is, I can absolutely try and weave around people that I know and friends of mine if I absolutely want to.”

Although Ian Machado Garry wanted to avoid fighting his teammates, he will need to face Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in December. It’s a fight many fans are looking forward to and Garry took to Instagram to share a conversation he had with Luque.

Luque: For me, it’s always been business, it’s always been about being the best in the world and enjoying this sport that we love so much.

Garry: You want to be the best in the world, I want to be the best in the world. They’ve matched us together and you know what? Let’s dance, let’s go out there, let’s go out and put on a f*****g show and have some fun.

Luque: I wish you the best, I wish you a great training camp. hope you honor me by giving me the hardest fight possible. I’m going to honor you by giving you the hardest fight possible and let’s go out there and dance like you said.

Garry: Vicente, that couldn’t have been more perfectly put. We have a job to do, and we love what we do.

As of right now, it’s uncertain how Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque will do their training camp or who will be in their corners. But the two have a ton of respect for one another and plan on putting a show.