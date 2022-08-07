UFC Vegas 59 Results: Geoff Neal KO’s Vicente Luque (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Geoff Neal.

Luque (21-8-1 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad back in April. Prior to that setback, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off four straight stoppage wins, which included finishes of Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC 269 event, where he earned a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That victory was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Neil Magny and Stephen Thompson respectively.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 59 co-main event begins and Vicente Luque lands a low kick and then one to the body. Neal with a body kick in return and then a hard left. Both men step in on hard shots. Neal with a left. Luque a right. Another right from Luque as he keeps the pressure on. ‘The Silent Assassin’ attempts a body kick but eats a counter. Neal with a body kick and both men land shots. A hard low kick now from Luque. Neal leaps in with a left. A hard 1-2 returned by Neal. A body kick from Luque and then a counter 1-2. Another left scores for Neal. Luque with a jumping knee followed by a 1-2. Neal answers with two hard lefts. He gets off another heavy combination before the horn sounds to end round one.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the UFC Vegas 59 co-headliner begins and Vicente Luque lands a body kick. He follows that up with a low kick. Geoff Neal returns it. Another body kick again from Luque. Neal with the jab. Luque with another kick. Neal with a pair of lefts. Luque answers with a low kick and then a body kick. Neal lands a right. Luque with a low kick. Neal replies with a left. Another body kick from Luque. Neal with a right hand. A quick left from Neal. Luque steps in with an elbow and then a kick to the body. Neal grabs the kick and takes him down. Luque is right back up to his feet. Vicente Luque going to the body now with punches. He lands a hard low kick. Neal shoots in but eats an elbow. Another body kick from Luque and then a left hook to right hand combo. Another body kick and then a jab from Luque. Neal returns fire with a left. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 59 co-main event begins and Vicente Luque lands a jab. Geoff Neal shoots in on a single but it’s not there. A low kick from Luque. Neal lands a left. Another low kick from Luque. Neal returns. A hard counter 1-2 from Luque and then a body kick. ‘The Silent Assassin’ with a high kick. Neal returns fire with a 1-2. A jump knee to right hand from Luque. Neal responds with a two punch combination. Another low kick lands for Luque. Big left hands now from Geoff Neal. A low kick and body kick returned by Vicente Luque. More big shots from Neal. He lands an uppercut and then a hook. Luque faceplants and this one is over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque via KO in Round 3

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Neal fight next following his KO victory over Luque this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!