UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Luque (21-9-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Geoff Neal twelve months ago. ‘The Silent Assassin’ experienced a brain bleed following that bout and was forced to undergo significant testing before finally being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. Vicente has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall, earning wins over Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown and Niko Price during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) returned to the win column his last time out, earning a submission victory over Bryan Barberena this past December in a welterweight contest. Prior to that, ‘RDA’ was coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his former home at lightweight.

UFC Vegas 78 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Swanson (28-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez last October. Prior to that defeat, ‘Killer Cub’ was coming off a TKO victory over fellow veteran Darren Elkins in December of 2021.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Canadian suffered a decision loss to Julian Erosa in his most previous effort at UFC 279. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Michael Trizano in February of 2022.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 fight card is a light heavyweight contest between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus.

Rountree Jr. (11-5 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby last October. Prior to that narrow victory, ‘The War Horse’ was coming off back-to-back TKO wins over Modestas Bukauskas and Karl Roberson.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) will be making his light heavyweight debut following three consecutive knockouts losses inside the UFC’s heavyweight division. During that rough stretch, the Philadelphia native experienced stoppage losses at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

UFC Vegas 78 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171) –

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146) –

Chris Daukaus (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (203.5) –

Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116) –

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)* –



Josh Fremd (189)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186) –

UFC Vegas 78 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136) –

Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrence McKinney (156) – McKinney def. Breeden via TKO at 1:25 of Round 1

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5) – Dulgarian def. Marshall via TKO (elbows) at 4:48 of Round 1

Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266) – Buday def. Parisian via submission (kimura) at 4:11 of Round 1

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113) – Amorim def. Ruiz via TKO (punches and elbows) at 3:41 of Round 3

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5) – Blackshear def. Johnson via submission (twister) at 3:47 of Round 1

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126) – Santos def. Miller via TKO (punches) at 3:41 of Round 1

