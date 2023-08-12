UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC Vegas 78, Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC, Results

Luque (21-9-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Geoff Neal twelve months ago. ‘The Silent Assassin’ experienced a brain bleed following that bout and was forced to undergo significant testing before finally being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. Vicente has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall, earning wins over Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown and Niko Price during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) returned to the win column his last time out, earning a submission victory over Bryan Barberena this past December in a welterweight contest. Prior to that, ‘RDA’ was coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his former home at lightweight.

UFC Vegas 78 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Cub Swanson

Swanson (28-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez last October. Prior to that defeat, ‘Killer Cub’ was coming off a TKO victory over fellow veteran Darren Elkins in December of 2021.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Canadian suffered a decision loss to Julian Erosa in his most previous effort at UFC 279. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Michael Trizano in February of 2022.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 fight card is a light heavyweight contest between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus.

Rountree Jr. (11-5 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby last October. Prior to that narrow victory, ‘The War Horse’ was coming off back-to-back TKO wins over Modestas Bukauskas and Karl Roberson.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) will be making his light heavyweight debut following three consecutive knockouts losses inside the UFC’s heavyweight division. During that rough stretch, the Philadelphia native experienced stoppage losses at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 78 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171) –

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146) –

Chris Daukaus (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (203.5) –

Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116) –

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)* –

Josh Fremd (189)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186) –

UFC Vegas 78 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136) –

Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrence McKinney (156) – McKinney def. Breeden via TKO at 1:25 of Round 1

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5) – Dulgarian def. Marshall via TKO (elbows) at 4:48 of Round 1

Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266) – Buday def. Parisian via submission (kimura) at 4:11 of Round 1

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113) – Amorim def. Ruiz via TKO (punches and elbows) at 3:41 of Round 3

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5) – Blackshear def. Johnson via submission (twister) at 3:47 of Round 1

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126) – Santos def. Miller via TKO (punches) at 3:41 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s welterweight main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Rafael dos Anjos UFC UFC Vegas 78 Vicente Luque

Related

Francis Marshall

Francis Marshall expects to gas out Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 78 and hopefully earn a spot on MSG card

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2023
Billy Quarantillo
UFC

Billy Quarantillo explains why he was frustrated by the ending to his fight with Damon Jackson, hopes for "an exciting matchup" next time out

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2023

Billy Quarantillo knew his scrap with Damon Jackson at UFC Nashville would be a dog fight.

Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian eyes first-round stoppage over Francis Marshall to hopefully finalize Nelk Boys deal

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2023

Isaac Dulgarian will finally be making his UFC debut.

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Jake Paul mocks Dana White after Elon Musk passes on UFC fight: "Selling Musk Zuck t-shirts"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023

Jake Paul has once again fired a shot at UFC president Dana White.

Polyana Viana
UFC

Polyana Viana reveals UFC shut down cosplay entrance request: "I've tried so many times"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023

UFC women’s strawweight Polyana Viana won’t have a Naurto-esque entrance on Saturday.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor celebrates Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg not happening in the UFC: "I could not be less interested"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023
Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White claims he doesn’t hate Jake Paul, but insists his brother Logan is “f**king brilliant”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

Dana White is claiming he doesn’t hate Jake Paul but insists his brother Logan is ‘f**king brilliant’.

Dana White, Hasbulla, UFC, UFC 267
Hasbulla

Dana White says Hasbulla has made “a bunch of money” working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys: “He’s made easily over a million bucks”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

Dana White is sharing that Hasbulla has made ‘a bunch of money’ working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys.

UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Weigh-in Resuts - Two Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

UFC Vegas 78 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
Jon Jones

Dana White touts UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time: “I don’t think people give him enough credit”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

Dana White is touting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time.