Vicente Luque details recovery from brain bleed ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight: “That was definitely unfortunate”

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has discussed his return against Rafael dos Anjos.

‘The Silent Assassin’ has been out of action since a knockout loss to Geoff Neal last August. The fight was hard to watch, as the Brazilian took a lot of damage in the stoppage defeat. As it turns out, Vicente Luque suffered a brain bleed as a result of his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 59 last summer.

As a result, Vicente Luque was forced to undergo significant testing, only being cleared to fight by the Nevada Commission last month. This Saturday, he will return to the cage to headline UFC Vegas 78 against former champion Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian is coming off a submission win over Bryan Barberena last December.

At UFC Vegas 78 media day this week, Vicente Luque previewed his upcoming fight against Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian is understandably confident, as he looks to snap a two-fight losing streak. Furthermore, the welterweight contender reassured fans that he’s healthy after the scary injury.

“That was definitely unfortunate”, Vicente Luque stated when asked about his brain bleed ahead of his return against Rafael dos Anjos. “I feel one hundred percent blessed for being able to recover very well since the first day right after the fight when I got the news. They did all the testing, all the exams, and everything well. My body is recovering, and the UFC, and my manager, Ali Abdelaziz, were with me in this process trying to get the best information for me.”

He continued, “To make sure that I was going to get fully recovered and be able to compete. That’s what’s going to happen. I’m back, I’m one hundred percent, I would even say I’m better than one hundred percent. I feel like a much better fighter than I was before, so yeah, I’m definitely blessed.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos?