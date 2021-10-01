advertisement - continue reading below
Mike Perry Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 19-9-0

Perry was born in Flint, Michigan, on September 15, 1991. For much of his life, he moved around to different schools between Michigan and Florida. He said, "(In Michigan) I was one of maybe 10 white kids in the whole school, so I was bullied a lot. It was the same thing at other schools. I wouldn’t back down, so I would get into fights." This instability led him to a path of drugs, house arrest, probation violation, and jail. Perry started training boxing at age 11. Upon his release from jail for burglary, he got a job as a trainer at a UFC gym in Winter Springs, Florida. His work as a trainer led to his career as a fighter.

Last Fight: Daniel Rodriguez
Age: 30
Height 5'10"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "Platinum"
Nationality: United States
Association: Independent
19 Wins
KO / TKO
13
68%
Submission
1
5%
Decisions
5
26%
9 Losses
KO / TKO
1
11%
Submission
1
11%
Decisions
7
77%

Wiki Stats

Residence Orlando, Florida, United States
Reach 71 in (180 cm)
Team Jackson-Wink MMA (previously) Fusion X-Cel (2019–2020) MMA Masters (2021–present)
Rank Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Paul Rodriguez and Julien Williams
Years active 2014–present

FAQ's

Mike Perry next fight?
N/A
Mike Perry last fight?
Mike Perry lost their last fight against Daniel Rodriguez by Decision (Unanimous) on Apr. 10, 2021 at UFC on ABC 2 - Vettori vs. Holland.
Is Mike Perry retired?
Mike Perry last fought Daniel Rodriguez 1 year and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Mike Perry from?
Mike Perry is from Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States.
Has Mike Perry ever been knocked out?
Mike Perry has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Head Kick and Punches) from Geoff Neal on Dec. 14, 2019 at UFC 245 - Usman vs. Covington
How long has Mike Perry been fighting?
Mike Perry has been fighting for a period of 9 years 1 month and 27 days, their first fight was on Feb. 11, 2012 at ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 5. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 28 minutes and 35 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Daniel Rodriguez UFC on ABC 2 - Vettori vs. Holland
Apr/10/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Tim Means UFC 255 - Figueiredo vs. Perez
Nov/21/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
win Mickey Gall UFC on ESPN 12 - Poirier vs. Hooker
Jun/27/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Keith Peterson 3 5:00
loss Geoff Neal UFC 245 - Usman vs. Covington
Dec/14/2019 		TKO (Head Kick and Punches) Chris Tognoni 1 1:30
loss Vicente Luque UFC Fight Night 156 - Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2
Aug/10/2019 		Decision (Split) Eduardo Herdy 3 5:00
win Alex Oliveira UFC Fight Night 150 - Jacare vs. Hermansson
Apr/27/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Larry Downs Jr. 3 5:00
loss Donald Cerrone UFC Fight Night 139 - Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez
Nov/10/2018 		Submission (Armbar) Keith Peterson 1 4:46
win Paul Felder UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
Jul/07/2018 		Decision (Split) Marc Goddard 3 5:00
loss Max Griffin UFC on Fox 28 - Emmett vs. Stephens
Feb/24/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Andrew Glenn 3 5:00
loss Santiago Ponzinibbio UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Yves Lavigne 3 5:00
win Alex Reyes UFC Fight Night 116 - Rockhold vs. Branch
Sep/16/2017 		KO (Knee) Keith Peterson 1 1:19
win Jake Ellenberger UFC Fight Night 108 - Swanson vs. Lobov
Apr/22/2017 		KO (Elbow) Josh Ward 2 1:05
loss Alan Jouban UFC on Fox 22 - VanZant vs. Waterson
Dec/17/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Danny Roberts UFC 204 - Bisping vs. Henderson 2
Oct/08/2016 		KO (Knee and Punches) Marc Goddard 3 4:40
win Hyun Gyu Lim UFC 202 - Diaz vs. McGregor 2
Aug/20/2016 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 3:38
win David Mundell Battleground - Perry vs. Mundell
May/14/2016 		KO (Punches) John Hosegood 2 4:10
win Frank Carrillo Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 37
Mar/11/2016 		KO (Punch) Josh Rutgers 1 3:40
win Jon Manley Premier FC 18 - Premier Fighting Championship 18
Nov/14/2015 		TKO (Knee and Punches) 2 3:32
win Michael Roberts BOMAC - Bahamas Open Martial Arts Championship 2
Aug/29/2015 		KO (Punch) 1 5:16
win Preston Parsons House of Fame 3 - Riverside Beatdown
Jul/10/2015 		TKO (Punches) Telis Assimenios 1 4:49
win James Rodriguez FCF - Florida Championship Fighting
Jan/30/2015 		KO (Punches) Andrew Glenn 1 2:22
win Hector Tirado TAC - Top Alliance Combat 3
Sep/06/2014 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:52
win David Mundell WCFL 7 - World Class Fight League 7
Oct/12/2013 		KO 2 2:26
win Alex Zee Breakthrough MMA 9 - Night of Champions 2
Aug/24/2013 		KO (Punch) 1 2:30
win Travis Alexander Breakthrough MMA 4 - Proving Ground 4
Jun/08/2012 		Decision (Split) 3 3:00
loss Carlos Lopez ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 6
Apr/21/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 3:00
win Travis Alexander Breakthrough MMA 3 - Bikeweek Beatdown
Mar/16/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) 5 3:00
win Avonte Moore ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 5
Feb/11/2012 		Submission 2 0:00
