FAQ's

Mike Perry next fight? N/A

Mike Perry last fight? Mike Perry lost their last fight against Daniel Rodriguez by Decision (Unanimous) on Apr. 10, 2021 at UFC on ABC 2 - Vettori vs. Holland.

Is Mike Perry retired? Mike Perry last fought Daniel Rodriguez 1 year and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Mike Perry from? Mike Perry is from Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States.

Has Mike Perry ever been knocked out? Mike Perry has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Head Kick and Punches) from Geoff Neal on Dec. 14, 2019 at UFC 245 - Usman vs. Covington