|Last Fight:
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Age:
|30
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Platinum"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Independent
|Residence
|Orlando, Florida, United States
|Reach
|71 in (180 cm)
|Team
|Jackson-Wink MMA (previously) Fusion X-Cel (2019–2020) MMA Masters (2021–present)
|Rank
|Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Paul Rodriguez and Julien Williams
|Years active
|2014–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Daniel Rodriguez
|UFC on ABC 2 - Vettori vs. Holland
Apr/10/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Tim Means
|UFC 255 - Figueiredo vs. Perez
Nov/21/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mickey Gall
|UFC on ESPN 12 - Poirier vs. Hooker
Jun/27/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Geoff Neal
|UFC 245 - Usman vs. Covington
Dec/14/2019
|TKO (Head Kick and Punches)
|Chris Tognoni
|1
|1:30
|loss
|Vicente Luque
|UFC Fight Night 156 - Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2
Aug/10/2019
|Decision (Split)
|Eduardo Herdy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Alex Oliveira
|UFC Fight Night 150 - Jacare vs. Hermansson
Apr/27/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Larry Downs Jr.
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Donald Cerrone
|UFC Fight Night 139 - Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez
Nov/10/2018
|Submission (Armbar)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|4:46
|win
|Paul Felder
|UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
Jul/07/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Max Griffin
|UFC on Fox 28 - Emmett vs. Stephens
Feb/24/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Andrew Glenn
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|UFC on Fox 26 - Lawler vs. dos Anjos
Dec/16/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yves Lavigne
|3
|5:00
|win
|Alex Reyes
|UFC Fight Night 116 - Rockhold vs. Branch
Sep/16/2017
|KO (Knee)
|Keith Peterson
|1
|1:19
|win
|Jake Ellenberger
|UFC Fight Night 108 - Swanson vs. Lobov
Apr/22/2017
|KO (Elbow)
|Josh Ward
|2
|1:05
|loss
|Alan Jouban
|UFC on Fox 22 - VanZant vs. Waterson
Dec/17/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Danny Roberts
|UFC 204 - Bisping vs. Henderson 2
Oct/08/2016
|KO (Knee and Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|3
|4:40
|win
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|UFC 202 - Diaz vs. McGregor 2
Aug/20/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:38
|win
|David Mundell
|Battleground - Perry vs. Mundell
May/14/2016
|KO (Punches)
|John Hosegood
|2
|4:10
|win
|Frank Carrillo
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 37
Mar/11/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Josh Rutgers
|1
|3:40
|win
|Jon Manley
|Premier FC 18 - Premier Fighting Championship 18
Nov/14/2015
|TKO (Knee and Punches)
|2
|3:32
|win
|Michael Roberts
|BOMAC - Bahamas Open Martial Arts Championship 2
Aug/29/2015
|KO (Punch)
|1
|5:16
|win
|Preston Parsons
|House of Fame 3 - Riverside Beatdown
Jul/10/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Telis Assimenios
|1
|4:49
|win
|James Rodriguez
|FCF - Florida Championship Fighting
Jan/30/2015
|KO (Punches)
|Andrew Glenn
|1
|2:22
|win
|Hector Tirado
|TAC - Top Alliance Combat 3
Sep/06/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:52
|win
|David Mundell
|WCFL 7 - World Class Fight League 7
Oct/12/2013
|KO
|2
|2:26
|win
|Alex Zee
|Breakthrough MMA 9 - Night of Champions 2
Aug/24/2013
|KO (Punch)
|1
|2:30
|win
|Travis Alexander
|Breakthrough MMA 4 - Proving Ground 4
Jun/08/2012
|Decision (Split)
|3
|3:00
|loss
|Carlos Lopez
|ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 6
Apr/21/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|3:00
|win
|Travis Alexander
|Breakthrough MMA 3 - Bikeweek Beatdown
Mar/16/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|5
|3:00
|win
|Avonte Moore
|ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 5
Feb/11/2012
|Submission
|2
|0:00