Mike Perry targets Anthony Pettis following BKFC 56 win: “I think he’s intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect”

Mike Perry scored a big win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, and he has his sights set on another former UFC lightweight champion. Perry and Alvarez collided for the symbolic “King of Violence” championship on December 2 in Salt Lake City. Alvarez was game, but by the end of round 2, Perry had already done significant damage. Alvarez’s corner decided to stop the fight. RELATED: EDDIE ALVAREZ SPEAKS OUT ON BKFC 56 LOSS TO MIKE PERRY: “I REALLY DARED TO BE GREAT”

Mike Perry vs. Anthony Pettis? “Platinum” Wants It

While Mike Perry called out UFC mega star Conor McGregor during his post-fight interview, it’s clear that such a fight won’t be happening anytime soon. As far as a more realistic option is concerned, Perry took to the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference to lay out the challenge to Anthony Pettis (via MMAJunkie.com).

“One name that did come to mind that I did mention before I fought Alvarez was Anthony Pettis,” Perry said. “I think that’s an amazing fight.

“He just beat Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match. I think he’s intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect. I had fun with Eddie, but it happened exactly how I said it was going to happen. I posted that Kimbo Slice picture of that backyard fight, and what did he say? ‘You have to hit me. Come on.’ Once he hit me, then I started moving, and he stopped hitting me and by the end of the second, what happened? He got busted up worse than I did.”

Perry went on to say if he can’t get the Pettis fight, then his next dance partner has to have a solid following and the ability to draw interest in their matchup. “Platinum” said he isn’t interested in being the only one to sell his next fight.