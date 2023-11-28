Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.

On December 2, Eddie Alvarez will go head to head with Mike Perry in Salt Lake City. The two will meet in the main event of BKFC 56. The winner is set to be crowned the King of Violence. Regardless of who you favor to pick up the victory, nobody can deny that these two are set to produce fireworks in Utah.

Alvarez, as you can imagine, is feeling as confident as ever – despite the success Perry has enjoyed up to this point in bare-knuckle fighting. In a recent interview, Eddie made his feelings known on this matchup.