Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”
Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.
On December 2, Eddie Alvarez will go head to head with Mike Perry in Salt Lake City. The two will meet in the main event of BKFC 56. The winner is set to be crowned the King of Violence. Regardless of who you favor to pick up the victory, nobody can deny that these two are set to produce fireworks in Utah.
RELATED: WATCH | MIKE PERRY AND EDDIE ALVAREZ TRADE BODY SHOTS IN UNIQUE FACEOFF AHEAD OF ‘KING OF VIOLENCE’ FIGHT AT BKFC 56
Alvarez, as you can imagine, is feeling as confident as ever – despite the success Perry has enjoyed up to this point in bare-knuckle fighting. In a recent interview, Eddie made his feelings known on this matchup.
Alvarez previews Perry showdown
“Mike’s tough as hell,” Alvarez said. “A lot of people say, ‘Mike don’t move his head … Mike don’t do this.’ He makes up for a lot of the lack of his stuff with his toughness. His grit, his will – that kind of stuff.
“He cleans it up with that. But when you’re going against another fighter like myself, who has all that, and all of them boxes are checked, then you’re going to have to rely on your skill and your game plan, and something more than just grit and will to get you by.”
“He’s too slow, I’m going to hit him too much,” Alvarez said. “I respect Mike Perry and what he does and his resilience. (But) I’m going to hit him too much, too often, too hard. If he don’t stop fighting, I think the ref’s going to stop him from fighting.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Eddie Alvarez’s comments? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!