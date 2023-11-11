Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry’s blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: “The results came back today”

By Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

The war of words between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has begun following their recent staredown at the BKFC 56 press conference.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) and Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) are set to collide for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 2nd.

It is a highly anticipated matchup that promises to bring violence for as long as it lasts.

Eddie Alvarez made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, when he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry will be returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

With their fight now just over three weeks away, the trash talk between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has officially begun.

‘The Underground King’ recently took to ‘X‘ where he dismissed any talks of using steroids, this while insinuating that ‘Platinum’ had gone quiet ever since he brought up drug testing for their fight.

“I’m hearing a lot of steroid talk with my name in it. Anyone who really knows me knows I’d never put no bullshit in me.. Ever. Never even touched weed. If I ever won or lost it was honest on my end, always. @PlatinumPerry been quiet since I mention testing 😳😳😳”

Those remarks drew a quick response from Mike Perry who expressed the following sentiments:

“When did you mention testing? Test me anytime, you on some shit, little guido Jersey shore boy reject cuz you’re balding from years of steroids, I’m a clean athlete, train hard, fight easy.”

Perry then doubled down on his statements with the following:

“Let’s send the testers @bareknucklefc, and when I win anyways everyone will know he tried to cheat and still got beat!”

Not to be outdone, Eddie Alvarez replied with the following parting shot:

“I’m in!!! I got your blood tested from my shirt at the press conference, the results came back today. Said you are 100 percent Caucasian and just act Hood.”

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry collide for the ‘King of Violence’ title at BKFC 56?

