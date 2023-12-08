Anthony Pettis reacts to Mike Perry’s callout from BKFC 56

Anthony Pettis has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Mike Perry after the latter called him out.

Last weekend, Mike Perry improved his unbeaten record in BKFC with a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez. It was another violent affair and in the end, Alvarez’s corner intervened and deemed him unable to continue. As for Perry, this is another big victory that he has to his name as his superstardom continues to grow.

Following the contest at BKFC 56, he called out Anthony Pettis. The man known as ‘Showtime’ is a legend in combat sports, largely due to his work in mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview, Pettis responded to the callout made by Perry.