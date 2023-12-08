Anthony Pettis reacts to Mike Perry’s callout from BKFC 56
Anthony Pettis has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Mike Perry after the latter called him out.
Last weekend, Mike Perry improved his unbeaten record in BKFC with a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez. It was another violent affair and in the end, Alvarez’s corner intervened and deemed him unable to continue. As for Perry, this is another big victory that he has to his name as his superstardom continues to grow.
Following the contest at BKFC 56, he called out Anthony Pettis. The man known as ‘Showtime’ is a legend in combat sports, largely due to his work in mixed martial arts.
In a recent interview, Pettis responded to the callout made by Perry.
Pettis considers Perry showdown
“That’s definitely different from something I’ve ever done before, that bareknuckle sh*t,” Pettis told MMA Junkie Radio. “That’s like real fighting. You’re going to get cut. I know Eddie had like two broken orbitals after that fight. I would have to talk to my wife about that one. I’ve done everything. I’ve boxed. I’ve done mixed martial arts my whole life. Now I’m doing Karate Combat. I wouldn’t say no to it, but it’s definitely something I have to talk to my coaches about, talk to my team about and make sure it makes sense about everything.”
“(Next) year I will definitely have some big boxing fights,” Pettis said. “I have a pay-per-view fight with (PFL). I think that will be in April or May. I’m waiting for them to announce that. But my MMA fight will be one more with PFL. But I’m allowed to do Karate Combat. I’m allowed to box. I’m able to make money everywhere.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
