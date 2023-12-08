Anthony Pettis reacts to Mike Perry’s callout from BKFC 56

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2023

Anthony Pettis has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Mike Perry after the latter called him out.

Anthony Pettis

Last weekend, Mike Perry improved his unbeaten record in BKFC with a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez. It was another violent affair and in the end, Alvarez’s corner intervened and deemed him unable to continue. As for Perry, this is another big victory that he has to his name as his superstardom continues to grow.

Following the contest at BKFC 56, he called out Anthony Pettis. The man known as ‘Showtime’ is a legend in combat sports, largely due to his work in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY TARGETS ANTHONY PETTIS FOLLOWING BKFC 56 WIN: “I THINK HE’S INTRIGUED BY THE BARE KNUCKLE ASPECT”

In a recent interview, Pettis responded to the callout made by Perry.

Pettis considers Perry showdown

“That’s definitely different from something I’ve ever done before, that bareknuckle sh*t,” Pettis told MMA Junkie Radio. “That’s like real fighting. You’re going to get cut. I know Eddie had like two broken orbitals after that fight. I would have to talk to my wife about that one. I’ve done everything. I’ve boxed. I’ve done mixed martial arts my whole life. Now I’m doing Karate Combat. I wouldn’t say no to it, but it’s definitely something I have to talk to my coaches about, talk to my team about and make sure it makes sense about everything.”

“(Next) year I will definitely have some big boxing fights,” Pettis said. “I have a pay-per-view fight with (PFL). I think that will be in April or May. I’m waiting for them to announce that. But my MMA fight will be one more with PFL. But I’m allowed to do Karate Combat. I’m allowed to box. I’m able to make money everywhere.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Pettis BKFC Mike Perry

Related

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

BKFC’s David Feldman reveals more than a million PPV pirates illegally streamed ‘Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez’

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023
Mike Perry Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Mike Perry wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in bare-knuckle boxing: "The people would really love to see us"

Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2023

Mike Perry holds Jorge Masvidal in high regard, but he wouldn’t hesitate to fight “Gamebred.”

Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing
Dillon Danis

'King of Violence' Mike Perry reveals that BKFC is willing to pay big for Dillon Danis fight

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

Mike Perry believes that a potential BKFC fight with Dillon Danis is very realistic.

Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez confirms injuries suffered in BKFC 56 fight with Mike Perry: “This game is wild”

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Eddie Alvarez has revealed the injuries he sustained in his BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry.

Darren Till
BKFC

Darren Till confident he would finish Mike Perry inside of one round in BKFC: “Can’t take what I can take and can give”

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

Darren Till continues to stoke the flames of a potential showdown with fellow ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing

Dillon Danis calls for fight with Mike Perry following BKFC 56: "For the belt f**k it"

Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023
Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO
Jorge Masvidal

Mike Perry issues respectful challenge to the "original" bare knuckle boxer: "The toughest out there"

Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023

Mike Perry is looking to fight the “original” bare knuckle boxer following his “King of Violence” title win at BKFC 56.

Mike Perry
bare knuckle boxing

Mike Perry targets Anthony Pettis following BKFC 56 win: "I think he's intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Mike Perry scored a big win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, and he has his sights set on another former UFC lightweight champion.

Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: "I really dared to be great"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Eddie Alvarez fell short against Mike Perry at BKFC 56, but he still holds his head up high.

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez collided in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.