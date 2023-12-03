Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez collided in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) and Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) were competing for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt this evening.

Mike Perry was returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting ahead of tonight’s event, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Eddie Alvarez had made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, where he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Tonight’s BKFC 56 main event begins proved to be a solid scrap for as long as it lasted. Eddie Alvarez had a very successful opening round, using his speed and boxing to tag ‘Platinum’ on multiple occasions. However, round two proved to be a different story. Mike Perry utilized his size and power to overwhelm the former UFC champion, rocking Alvarez with a big right hand. After the bell sounded to end round two, Eddie Alvarez’s corner decided their fighter had been through enough and called off the fight.

Official BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (corner stoppage) at the end of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Perry vs. Alvarez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mike Perry defeating Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56:

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez this evening in Salt Lake City?

Related

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO

BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56: 'Perry vs. Alvarez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The ring returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s BKFC 56 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Paige VanZant and Taylor Swift
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Jimmie Rivera
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jimmie Rivera expecting a "brawl" against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56: "I'm going in there for a war"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Jimmie Rivera is excited to throw down with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147
Beneil Dariush

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.

Britain-Hart-Paige-VanZant

David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023
Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Former Conor McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez believes the “Notorious” would find success in bare knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry's blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: "The results came back today"

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

The war of words between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has begun following their recent staredown at the BKFC 56 press conference.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of 'King of Violence' fight at BKFC 56

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had their first faceoff ahead of their BKFC 56 main event on Dec. 2.