Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez collided in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) and Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) were competing for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt this evening.

Mike Perry was returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting ahead of tonight’s event, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Eddie Alvarez had made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, where he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Tonight’s BKFC 56 main event begins proved to be a solid scrap for as long as it lasted. Eddie Alvarez had a very successful opening round, using his speed and boxing to tag ‘Platinum’ on multiple occasions. However, round two proved to be a different story. Mike Perry utilized his size and power to overwhelm the former UFC champion, rocking Alvarez with a big right hand. After the bell sounded to end round two, Eddie Alvarez’s corner decided their fighter had been through enough and called off the fight.

Official BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (corner stoppage) at the end of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Perry vs. Alvarez’ below:

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez up next 🔥 #BKFC56 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 3, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Mike Perry defeating Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56:

Mike Perry is a wild man 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 3, 2023

I love you my brother @Ealvarezfight true underground king!!! #BKFC — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 3, 2023

King of Violence @bareknucklefc just lived up to all of that

Congratulations @PlatinumPerry — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) December 3, 2023

Mike Perry does it again. Alvarez’s corner stops the fight before the 3rd round commences. Platinum is the inaugural King of Violence champion. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2023

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez this evening in Salt Lake City?