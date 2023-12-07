BKFC’s David Feldman reveals more than a million PPV pirates illegally streamed ‘Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez’

BKFC president David Feldman has revealed that over a million unique IP addresses streamed BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez.

Bare-knuckle boxing has taken off in the last few years and BKFC have been at the forefront of that. They have worked incredibly hard to put on some blockbuster events and last weekend, we saw another one. BKFC 56 went down in Salt Lake City with the main event pitting Mike Perry against Eddie Alvarez. In what proved to be an incredible bout, it was BKFC regular Mike Perry who got his hand raised in victory.

Many tuned in to watch the action. However, it may not have happened in the way David Feldman would’ve hoped.

In a recent interview, Feldman suggested that many, many more people watched the event illegally as opposed to paying for the pay-per-view.