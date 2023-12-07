BKFC’s David Feldman reveals more than a million PPV pirates illegally streamed ‘Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez’

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman has revealed that over a million unique IP addresses streamed BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Bare-knuckle boxing has taken off in the last few years and BKFC have been at the forefront of that. They have worked incredibly hard to put on some blockbuster events and last weekend, we saw another one. BKFC 56 went down in Salt Lake City with the main event pitting Mike Perry against Eddie Alvarez. In what proved to be an incredible bout, it was BKFC regular Mike Perry who got his hand raised in victory.

RELATED: EDDIE ALVAREZ CONFIRMS INJURIES SUFFERED IN BKFC 56 FIGHT WITH MIKE PERRY: "THIS GAME IS WILD"

Many tuned in to watch the action. However, it may not have happened in the way David Feldman would’ve hoped.

In a recent interview, Feldman suggested that many, many more people watched the event illegally as opposed to paying for the pay-per-view.

Feldman reveals Perry/Alvarez piracy

“The company that worked last time and found almost 800,000 found 1.3 million unique IP addresses streamed it (BKFC 56),” Feldman claimed. “So, it just sucks man. It’s good and it sucks, right, because I can’t keep saying, ‘Wow, 1.3 million people watched us or 2 million people watched us,’ because they’re not frickin’ paying for it.

“But, we probably did closer to 100,000 buys and it’s just discouraging because when you go in here and you do these projections and you’re like, ‘This is the way it’s trending,’ and this one was trending towards 275,000 buys. That’s what it looked like in the marketing and all the media trending into it and it didn’t get there, and it’s just because people are stealing it, man, and it sucks.”

Quotes via MMA News

What are your thoughts on this issue? Did you tune in to watch BKFC 56? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

BKFC Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

