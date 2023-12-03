BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 56 results, including the main event between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) will be competing for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt this evening.

Mike Perry will be returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Eddie Alvarez made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, when he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Round one of the BKFC 56 main event begins and Mike Perry comes out aggressively as expected. Eddie Alvarez keeps him at bay with a solid jab. Perry lands goes to the body. Alvarez with a good left hook but Perry shakes it off. Another nice left from the former UFC champion. And another! Perry backing off as Alvarez continues to tag him. Eddie with a combination. Mike Pery is cut but continues to press. Alvarez with a good jab. Perry goes to the body. Alvarez returns fire with a big combo. Perry with an uppercut before the bell rings.

Round two of the BKFC 56 main event begins and Mike Perry comes forward with pressure immediately.  He’s landing some good shots to start. Eddie Alvarez tags him against and there’s blood. Double jab from Alvarez lands, but Perry comes right back with a big right that hurts Alvarez! Both men are just swinging hooks and uppercuts. Alvarez is slowing down but still swinging with all he’s got. Perry goes to the body. The bell sounds to end round two.

Alvarez’s corner decides to stop the fight between rounds. ‘Platinum’ wins and takes home the “King of Violence” belt.

Official BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his TKO victory over Alvarez this evening in Salt Lake City?

Related

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results

BKFC 56: 'Perry vs. Alvarez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Paige VanZant and Taylor Swift
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Jimmie Rivera
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jimmie Rivera expecting a "brawl" against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56: "I'm going in there for a war"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Jimmie Rivera is excited to throw down with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147
Beneil Dariush

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.

Britain-Hart-Paige-VanZant
Paige VanZant

David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023
Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Former Conor McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez believes the “Notorious” would find success in bare knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry's blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: "The results came back today"

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

The war of words between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has begun following their recent staredown at the BKFC 56 press conference.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of 'King of Violence' fight at BKFC 56

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had their first faceoff ahead of their BKFC 56 main event on Dec. 2.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade barbs following newly announced fight at BKFC 56

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez went at each other in a joint interview recently ahead of their clash at BKFC 56.