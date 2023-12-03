BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 56 results, including the main event between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) will be competing for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt this evening.

Mike Perry will be returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Eddie Alvarez made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, when he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Round one of the BKFC 56 main event begins and Mike Perry comes out aggressively as expected. Eddie Alvarez keeps him at bay with a solid jab. Perry lands goes to the body. Alvarez with a good left hook but Perry shakes it off. Another nice left from the former UFC champion. And another! Perry backing off as Alvarez continues to tag him. Eddie with a combination. Mike Pery is cut but continues to press. Alvarez with a good jab. Perry goes to the body. Alvarez returns fire with a big combo. Perry with an uppercut before the bell rings.

Round two of the BKFC 56 main event begins and Mike Perry comes forward with pressure immediately. He’s landing some good shots to start. Eddie Alvarez tags him against and there’s blood. Double jab from Alvarez lands, but Perry comes right back with a big right that hurts Alvarez! Both men are just swinging hooks and uppercuts. Alvarez is slowing down but still swinging with all he’s got. Perry goes to the body. The bell sounds to end round two.

Alvarez’s corner decides to stop the fight between rounds. ‘Platinum’ wins and takes home the “King of Violence” belt.

Eddie Alvarez’s corner stops the fight after round 2 😳 #BKFC56 pic.twitter.com/cx4J35BT88 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 3, 2023

Official BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO

Platinum Mike Perry is calling out Conor McGregor. Would you like to see it?#BKFC56 pic.twitter.com/IX4WVLkzhC — FITE (@FiteTV) December 3, 2023

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his TKO victory over Alvarez this evening in Salt Lake City?