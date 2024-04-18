Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

‘Platinum‘ (14-8 MMA) left the UFC after serving 5 years with the promotion. Perry went on to sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in October of 2021.

Although Perry and Till (18-5 MMA) never fought in the UFC, the two often shared insults throughout their individual career paths.

Till was granted a release from the UFC in March of 2023 after only 1 win in his last 6 fights.

Mike Perry recently confirmed that Darren Till was offered a BKFC fight against him but turned it down.

Perry, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared:

“I heard he said no to over $2 million dollars. Darren’s just yapping away over there.”

Continuing, Mike Perry said:

“Respect that you don’t care about that type of offer, and you want what you want. When you want what you want, that’s respectable. But that’s one thing about BKFC too — at the end of the day, screw the gloves. Test yourself for real. Up against the bone. Skin and bone, baby, that’s what’s in there. Test yourself.”

Concluding, Perry shared (h/t MMAMania):

“A lot of guys say they wanna do it with boxing gloves or gloves of some kind. Those fights will happen in the future. A big part of the (BKFC) contract is I can do other things as well, and if the right money, and it has to be right because I’m being paid very handsomely.”

Mike Perry returns to action at KnuckleMania IV on Saturday, April 27th to fight UFC veteran Thiago Alves.

What do you think of Till turning down a 2-million-dollar payday?

