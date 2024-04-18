Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

Mike Perry, Darren Till

Platinum‘ (14-8 MMA) left the UFC after serving 5 years with the promotion. Perry went on to sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in October of 2021.

Although Perry and Till (18-5 MMA) never fought in the UFC, the two often shared insults throughout their individual career paths.

Till was granted a release from the UFC in March of 2023 after only 1 win in his last 6 fights.

Mike Perry recently confirmed that Darren Till was offered a BKFC fight against him but turned it down.

Perry, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared:

“I heard he said no to over $2 million dollars. Darren’s just yapping away over there.”

Continuing, Mike Perry said:

“Respect that you don’t care about that type of offer, and you want what you want. When you want what you want, that’s respectable. But that’s one thing about BKFC too — at the end of the day, screw the gloves. Test yourself for real. Up against the bone. Skin and bone, baby, that’s what’s in there. Test yourself.”

Concluding, Perry shared (h/t MMAMania):

“A lot of guys say they wanna do it with boxing gloves or gloves of some kind. Those fights will happen in the future. A big part of the (BKFC) contract is I can do other things as well, and if the right money, and it has to be right because I’m being paid very handsomely.”

Mike Perry returns to action at KnuckleMania IV on Saturday, April 27th to fight UFC veteran Thiago Alves.

What do you think of Till turning down a 2-million-dollar payday?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Darren Till Mike Perry UFC

Related

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan addresses her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300: “I was almost out”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Ben Askren

Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

Ben Askren believes that Jamahal Hill’s ego may have played a role in his knockout defeat to Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024
Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Herb Dean

John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Longtime MMA referee John McCarthy says Herb Dean did everything right in the UFC 300 main event.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge who scored fight for Charles Oliveira apologized in a phone call: "He was going to kill my career!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says the lone judge who scored his UFC 300 fight in Charles Oliveira’s favor admitted afterward that he made a mistake.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.

Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill's post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks' notice at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.