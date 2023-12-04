‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry reveals that BKFC is willing to pay big for Dillon Danis fight

Mike Perry believes that a potential BKFC fight with Dillon Danis is very realistic.

‘Platinum’ returned to the BKFC ring over the weekend to face former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez. There, Mike Perry turned in yet another stoppage win, this time defeating ‘The Underground King’ by second-round TKO. In the process, he claimed the ‘King of Violence’ symbolic championship. Following the win, he was called out by former Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis.

‘El Jefe’ made his return to combat sports in October with a disqualification loss to Logan Paul in the boxing ring. However, as some might remember, it was nearly Dillon Danis vs. Mike Perry that night. The BKFC star was the backup fighter, and it appeared that he would be called upon on several occasions.

While they didn’t meet in the boxing ring, it appears that a BKFC bout between the two is possible. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Mike Perry stated that he was down for a fight with Dillon Danis. Furthermore, he believes that David Feldman and the bare-knuckle fighting organization are willing to pay ‘El Jefe’ quite a bit.

“I don’t know, when an offer hits his table [we’ll know if he’s serious].” Mike Perry stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a BKFC fight with Dillon Danis. “David Feldman is no joke. What did he say to Conor? ‘Dude I’ll give you any amount of money that you want’. Probably same thing goes for a Masvidal, and for maybe, a little bit for Dillon Danis. Maybe not any amount of money you want.”

He continued, “…If he is interested, and he would start talking that vulgur stuff to me and get billions of views on social media for people to talk about our fight, then the whole world would want to watch. I’m down for that, as ‘The King of Violence’. It’s so fitting, is it not? That it’s me?”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Mike Perry vs. Dillon Danis in BKFC?