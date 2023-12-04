‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry reveals that BKFC is willing to pay big for Dillon Danis fight

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

Mike Perry believes that a potential BKFC fight with Dillon Danis is very realistic.

Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing

‘Platinum’ returned to the BKFC ring over the weekend to face former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez. There, Mike Perry turned in yet another stoppage win, this time defeating ‘The Underground King’ by second-round TKO. In the process, he claimed the ‘King of Violence’ symbolic championship. Following the win, he was called out by former Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis.

‘El Jefe’ made his return to combat sports in October with a disqualification loss to Logan Paul in the boxing ring. However, as some might remember, it was nearly Dillon Danis vs. Mike Perry that night. The BKFC star was the backup fighter, and it appeared that he would be called upon on several occasions.

While they didn’t meet in the boxing ring, it appears that a BKFC bout between the two is possible. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Mike Perry stated that he was down for a fight with Dillon Danis. Furthermore, he believes that David Feldman and the bare-knuckle fighting organization are willing to pay ‘El Jefe’ quite a bit.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY ISSUES RESPECTFUL CHALLENGE TO THE “ORIGINAL” BARE KNUCKLE BOXER: “THE TOUGHEST OUT THERE”

Mike Perry

(via BKFC)

“I don’t know, when an offer hits his table [we’ll know if he’s serious].” Mike Perry stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a BKFC fight with Dillon Danis. “David Feldman is no joke. What did he say to Conor? ‘Dude I’ll give you any amount of money that you want’. Probably same thing goes for a Masvidal, and for maybe, a little bit for Dillon Danis. Maybe not any amount of money you want.”

He continued, “…If he is interested, and he would start talking that vulgur stuff to me and get billions of views on social media for people to talk about our fight, then the whole world would want to watch. I’m down for that, as ‘The King of Violence’. It’s so fitting, is it not? That it’s me?”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Mike Perry vs. Dillon Danis in BKFC?

Related

Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez confirms injuries suffered in BKFC 56 fight with Mike Perry: “This game is wild”

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023
Darren Till
BKFC

Darren Till confident he would finish Mike Perry inside of one round in BKFC: “Can’t take what I can take and can give”

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

Darren Till continues to stoke the flames of a potential showdown with fellow ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis calls for fight with Mike Perry following BKFC 56: "For the belt f**k it"

Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023

Dillon Danis has called for a fight with the ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry following last night’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO
Jorge Masvidal

Mike Perry issues respectful challenge to the "original" bare knuckle boxer: "The toughest out there"

Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023

Mike Perry is looking to fight the “original” bare knuckle boxer following his “King of Violence” title win at BKFC 56.

Mike Perry
bare knuckle boxing

Mike Perry targets Anthony Pettis following BKFC 56 win: "I think he's intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Mike Perry scored a big win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, and he has his sights set on another former UFC lightweight champion.

Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: "I really dared to be great"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023
Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez collided in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 56 results, including the main event between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56: 'Perry vs. Alvarez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The ring returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s BKFC 56 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Paige VanZant and Taylor Swift
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.