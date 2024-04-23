BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania 4’ Fight Card and Start Times
This weekend, BKFC returns with one of its biggest events of all time as KnuckleMania 4 attempts to grow the sport to even greater heights.
Event: BKFC: KnuckleMania 4
Date: Saturday, 27th April 2024
Location: Peacock Theater (Los Angeles, California)
Broadcast: YouTube (9pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card) + BKFC app
Over the course of the last few years, there’s been a growing excitement for bare-knuckle boxing. The leading promotion in that department, as we know, is none other than BKFC. They’ve been able to put on some incredible bouts and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if they plan on expanding even further.
On Saturday night, BKFC will broadcast KnuckleMania 4 with a string of top names scheduled to compete. Courtesy of MMA Mania, it’s time to take a closer look at the updated card.
Thiago Alves is putting it all on the line on Saturday as he faces the undefeated "King of Violence" Mike Perry in the main event at Knucklemania IV!
Order Knucklemania IV: https://t.co/dqfzBKsSPG pic.twitter.com/WzXrtGFtOQ
— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 22, 2024
BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Event:
185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves
BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):
265 lbs.: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill for BKFC Heavyweight Championship
265 lbs.: Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell
175 lbs.: Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
135 lbs.: Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith
175 lbs.: Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
135 lbs.: David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
155 lbs.: Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
135 lbs.: Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas
BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ YouTube ‘Prelims’ Card (9 p.m. ET):
185 lbs.: Fernando Gonzalez vs. Vincent Familari
155 lbs.: Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
205 lbs.: Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
Which fight on the card are you most excited to watch at BKFC: KnuckleMania 4? If you had to give a prediction for the main event between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves, what would it be and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC Mike Perry Thiago Alves