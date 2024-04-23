BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania 4’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

This weekend, BKFC returns with one of its biggest events of all time as KnuckleMania 4 attempts to grow the sport to even greater heights.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 4

Event: BKFC: KnuckleMania 4
Date: Saturday, 27th April 2024
Location: Peacock Theater (Los Angeles, California)
Broadcast: YouTube (9pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card) + BKFC app

Over the course of the last few years, there’s been a growing excitement for bare-knuckle boxing. The leading promotion in that department, as we know, is none other than BKFC. They’ve been able to put on some incredible bouts and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if they plan on expanding even further.

On Saturday night, BKFC will broadcast KnuckleMania 4 with a string of top names scheduled to compete. Courtesy of MMA Mania, it’s time to take a closer look at the updated card.

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Event:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill for BKFC Heavyweight Championship
265 lbs.: Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell
175 lbs.: Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
135 lbs.: Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith
175 lbs.: Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
135 lbs.: David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
155 lbs.: Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
135 lbs.: Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ YouTube ‘Prelims’ Card (9 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Fernando Gonzalez vs. Vincent Familari
155 lbs.: Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
205 lbs.: Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

Which fight on the card are you most excited to watch at BKFC: KnuckleMania 4? If you had to give a prediction for the main event between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves, what would it be and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

