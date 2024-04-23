BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania 4’ Fight Card and Start Times

This weekend, BKFC returns with one of its biggest events of all time as KnuckleMania 4 attempts to grow the sport to even greater heights.

Event: BKFC: KnuckleMania 4

Date: Saturday, 27th April 2024

Location: Peacock Theater (Los Angeles, California)

Broadcast: YouTube (9pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card) + BKFC app

Over the course of the last few years, there’s been a growing excitement for bare-knuckle boxing. The leading promotion in that department, as we know, is none other than BKFC. They’ve been able to put on some incredible bouts and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if they plan on expanding even further.

On Saturday night, BKFC will broadcast KnuckleMania 4 with a string of top names scheduled to compete. Courtesy of MMA Mania, it’s time to take a closer look at the updated card.

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Event:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill for BKFC Heavyweight Championship

265 lbs.: Todd Duffee vs. Ben Rothwell

175 lbs.: Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

135 lbs.: Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith

175 lbs.: Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

135 lbs.: David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

155 lbs.: Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

135 lbs.: Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 4’ YouTube ‘Prelims’ Card (9 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Fernando Gonzalez vs. Vincent Familari

155 lbs.: Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

205 lbs.: Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

