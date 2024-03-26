Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul: “Test yourself for real”

By Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

BKFC ‘King of Violence’ title holder Mike Perry has called out Jake Paul.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul

It was recently announced that Jake Paul (9-1) would be fighting former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson (50-6) on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

‘Platinum’ (14-8 MM) exited the UFC in 2021 and went on to sign a multi-fight contract with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) that same year.

Speaking with ‘TMZ’, Mike Perry shared the fact that he’d like to get in the cage with Jake Paul:

“In BKFC? Jake Paul. If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get that, bro.”

Continuing, Perry challenged ‘The Problem Child’ to a street fight:

“Yes, but he’s not doing bareknuckle. But I wouldn’t put it past Jake Paul because he’s been doing stuff that people would say he’s afraid of and things like that. And that’s partly what drew me to bareknuckle was that so many were worried about it, or afraid of it, and I’m like, ‘It seems real to me.’ So Jake, man, definitely issuing you a challenge: If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let’s have a street fight.”

Concluding, Mike Perry believes he could take Jake Paul out (h/t MMAJunkie):

“F*ck Jake. Yeah, he’s got some (talent), but I’d like to say I’m beating him as fast as he’s beating these taxi drivers, especially bareknuckle. I’ll hurt him, and he’ll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position.”

Perry, 32, is scheduled to fight former UFC standout Thiago Alves (23-15) in the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 main event which takes place on Saturday, April 27th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Would you like to see Perry vs. Paul in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley to serve as coaches on TUF-like series for Hardcore FC

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024
Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield takes aim at “pathetic” Maycee Barber ahead of UFC Atlantic City: “She talks a lot for somebody who’s scared of fighting people at the very top”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Erin Blanchfield is taking aim at ‘pathetic’ Maycee Barber ahead of her Octagon return this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.

Dana White, André Lima, UFC Vegas 89, UFC, Bonus
Igor Severino

André Lima explains why he honestly feels “so sorry” for Igor Severino: “I know the same journey I had, he had too”

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

André Lima is explaining why he honestly feels ‘so sorry’ for his UFC Vegas 89 opponent Igor Serverino.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn't show up on time”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has named one bad thing about dealing with mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor.

Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024
Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry takes aim at upcoming BKFC opponent Thiago Alves: “The best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry has taken a shot at his upcoming opponent Thiago Alves as the trash talk begins to heat up.

Raquel Pennington
UFC

Raquel Pennington reveals she dealt with the flu during UFC 297 fight week: "I don't know if I can fight"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Raquel Pennington had to overcome adversity to even fight at UFC 297 for the vacant bantamweight title.

Colby Covington and Sean Strickland
UFC

Colby Covington alleges Sean Strickland "is under investigation in Vegas" right now: "He’s gonna be going to court"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Colby Covington claims former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Vegas.

Erin Blanchfield
Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield looking for an "iconic performance" against Manon Fiorot to secure title shot

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Erin Blanchfield is looking to secure a title shot with a win against Manon Fiorot in the main event of UFC Atlantic City on Saturday.