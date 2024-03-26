Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul: “Test yourself for real”

BKFC ‘King of Violence’ title holder Mike Perry has called out Jake Paul.

It was recently announced that Jake Paul (9-1) would be fighting former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson (50-6) on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

‘Platinum’ (14-8 MM) exited the UFC in 2021 and went on to sign a multi-fight contract with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) that same year.

Speaking with ‘TMZ’, Mike Perry shared the fact that he’d like to get in the cage with Jake Paul:

“In BKFC? Jake Paul. If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get that, bro.”

Continuing, Perry challenged ‘The Problem Child’ to a street fight:

“Yes, but he’s not doing bareknuckle. But I wouldn’t put it past Jake Paul because he’s been doing stuff that people would say he’s afraid of and things like that. And that’s partly what drew me to bareknuckle was that so many were worried about it, or afraid of it, and I’m like, ‘It seems real to me.’ So Jake, man, definitely issuing you a challenge: If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let’s have a street fight.”

Concluding, Mike Perry believes he could take Jake Paul out (h/t MMAJunkie):

“F*ck Jake. Yeah, he’s got some (talent), but I’d like to say I’m beating him as fast as he’s beating these taxi drivers, especially bareknuckle. I’ll hurt him, and he’ll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position.”

Perry, 32, is scheduled to fight former UFC standout Thiago Alves (23-15) in the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 main event which takes place on Saturday, April 27th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Would you like to see Perry vs. Paul in the future?

