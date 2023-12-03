BKFC 56: ‘Perry vs. Alvarez’ Live Results and Highlights

The ring returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s BKFC 56 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) and Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) will be competing for the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ belt this evening.

Mike Perry will be returning to action for the first time since making former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quit in the main event of BKFC 41. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 3-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting, scoring decision wins over Michael Page and Julian Lane in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Eddie Alvarez made his BKFC debut back in April of this year, where he scored a split decision win over fellow former UFC fighter Chad Mendes. That bout had marked the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion’s first competition since April of 2021, when he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon under the ONE Championship banner.

Also featured on tonight’s BKFC 56 card is a bout between former UFC staples Jeremy Stephens and Jimmie Rivera.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

BKFC 56 Results (10pm EST on FITE TV):

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez –

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings –

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis –

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill –

Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera –

Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier –

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano –