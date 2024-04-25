Mike Perry vows to “steal the show” against Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania 4

Mike Perry is looking to steal the show at KnuckleMania 4 as he headlines the card against Thiago Alves on Saturday.

Perry is set to take on Alves at 185lbs in what should be a very entertaining fight. ‘Platinum’ is undefeated in BKFC and knows there is pressure on him headlining BKFC’s massive event. However, he has confidence the event will deliver all throughout the night and expects to be what everyone is talking about the following day.

“Man, I’m honored to be on top of the card these crazy fights, these fights are going to be insane. All these guys are going to get me warmed up, I’m going to be watching a lot of these fights in the back. Then, I’ll get to go out and I’ll be excited to perform myself. I got to steal the show, these guys are trying to steal the show from me, I got to take it up a notch at the end of the night,” Perry said at the KnuckleMania 4 press conference.

Mike Perry enters the fight as a sizeable favorite at -500 against Thiago Alves. However, Perry believes this is the toughest opponent he has faced in BKFC, as Alves is a former champion in the promotion.

“I’ve ben saying it for years, next one is the best one and this is the next one. I’ve been climbing, every fight has been better than the last and it’s been a tougher opponent. They found a way to find me bigger names, better names, or names that are bigger when you look at the details. The fact he was a BKFC champion, I don’t think he ever beat a UFC champion, and I did, and now because I’ve been winning like this in BKFC, my last fights didn’t go more than four minutes. I think he’s bringing it and I can’t wait to meet him in the middle on Saturday and take that credit that he got as a bare-knuckle champion,” Perry added.

Mike Perry enters his KnuckleMania 4 main event with a perfect 4-0 BKFC record and is coming off a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez.