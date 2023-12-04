Mike Perry issues respectful challenge to the “original” bare knuckle boxer: “The toughest out there”

Mike Perry is looking to fight the “original” bare knuckle boxer following his “King of Violence” title win at BKFC 56.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) collided with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie (30-8 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) in the headliner of last night’s BKFC event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘Platinum’ was fighting for the first time since forcing former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to quit in the main event of BKFC 41. That victory had improved Perry’s bare knuckle boxing record to a perfect 3-0, as he had previously defeated Michael Page and Julian Lane.

As for Eddie Alvarez, the former Bellator and UFC champion was returning to action for the first time since defeating Chad Mendes in his BKFC debut this past April.

Saturday’s BKFC 56 headliner delivered the violence as promised. Alvarez was able to utilize his speed and boxing skills to get the better of Mike Perry in the opening round, landing a number of good jabs and combinations. However, ‘Platinum’ was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two, using his size and power to rock and batter the former lightweight kingpin.

After the second round concluded, Alvarez’s corner decided to call the fight due to the immense damage surrounding Eddie’s left eye. With that, Mike Perry was crowed the “King of Violence”, taking home the inaugural belt.

Now one day removed from his latest victory, Perry has issued a challenge to the “original” bare knuckle boxer, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA).

‘Platinum’ took to ‘X‘ with the following respectful callout of ‘Gamebred’:

“A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo fights on YouTube in high school, I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare knuckle fight. @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal).”

Masvidal has yet to respond to Mike Perry’s challenge, but it will be interesting to see if the former BMF title holder is down for the fight.

Jorge retired from the UFC in April of this year after suffering his fourth straight defeat at the hands of Gilbert Burns.

Would you like to see a fight between Perry and Masvidal? Who do you think would come out the victor?