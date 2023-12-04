Mike Perry issues respectful challenge to the “original” bare knuckle boxer: “The toughest out there”

By Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023

Mike Perry is looking to fight the “original” bare knuckle boxer following his “King of Violence” title win at BKFC 56.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) collided with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie (30-8 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) in the headliner of last night’s BKFC event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘Platinum’ was fighting for the first time since forcing former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to quit in the main event of BKFC 41. That victory had improved Perry’s bare knuckle boxing record to a perfect 3-0, as he had previously defeated Michael Page and Julian Lane.

As for Eddie Alvarez, the former Bellator and UFC champion was returning to action for the first time since defeating Chad Mendes in his BKFC debut this past April.

Saturday’s BKFC 56 headliner delivered the violence as promised. Alvarez was able to utilize his speed and boxing skills to get the better of Mike Perry in the opening round, landing a number of good jabs and combinations. However, ‘Platinum’ was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two, using his size and power to rock and batter the former lightweight kingpin.

Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

After the second round concluded, Alvarez’s corner decided to call the fight due to the immense damage surrounding Eddie’s left eye. With that, Mike Perry was crowed the “King of Violence”, taking home the inaugural belt.

Now one day removed from his latest victory, Perry has issued a challenge to the “original” bare knuckle boxer, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA).

‘Platinum’ took to ‘X‘ with the following respectful callout of ‘Gamebred’:

A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo fights on YouTube in high school, I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare knuckle fight. @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal).”

Masvidal has yet to respond to Mike Perry’s challenge, but it will be interesting to see if the former BMF title holder is down for the fight.

Jorge retired from the UFC in April of this year after suffering his fourth straight defeat at the hands of Gilbert Burns.

Would you like to see a fight between Perry and Masvidal? Who do you think would come out the victor?

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Jorge Masvidal Mike Perry

Related

Mike Perry

Mike Perry targets Anthony Pettis following BKFC 56 win: "I think he's intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023
Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: "I really dared to be great"

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Eddie Alvarez fell short against Mike Perry at BKFC 56, but he still holds his head up high.

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez collided in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 56 results, including the main event between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56: 'Perry vs. Alvarez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The ring returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s BKFC 56 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Paige VanZant and Taylor Swift

Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023
Jimmie Rivera
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jimmie Rivera expecting a "brawl" against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56: "I'm going in there for a war"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Jimmie Rivera is excited to throw down with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147
Beneil Dariush

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.

Britain-Hart-Paige-VanZant
Paige VanZant

David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.