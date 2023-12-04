Dillon Danis calls for fight with Mike Perry following BKFC 56: “For the belt f**k it”

By Jeffrey Walter - December 3, 2023

Dillon Danis has called for a fight with the ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry following last night’s BKFC 56 event in Salt Lake City.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) was able to keep his perfect bare knuckle boxing record intact yesterday evening by defeating former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez (30-8 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) by TKO.

It was another impressive showing from ‘Platinum’, who overcame a tough opening round to ultimately force a corner stoppage at the conclusion of round two.

Following his title earning victory, Mike Perry has expressed interest in fighting either Jorge Masvidal or Anthony Pettis next time out.

While Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) was not name dropped by Perry, that didn’t stop ‘El Jefe’ from calling his shot at the newly crowned ‘King of Violence’.

Danis took to ‘X‘ issuing the following challenge to Mike Perry:

“Let’s do it bare knuckle for the belt fuck it.”

Danis made his professional boxing debut this past October, suffering a lopsided loss to YouTuber / WWE star Logan Paul.

Despite his dreadful performance against ‘The Maverick’, Dillon Danis alleges that he is interested in trading fists with Mike Perry. That move would seemingly be ill advised, as ‘El Jefe’ showed little to no talent in his boxing debut.

The callout is likely more of a grab for attention than anything else. Danis was hoping to get a UFC deal following his fight Paul, but the idea was quickly nixed by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

Mike Perry has not responded to Danis’ callout, and there is a good chance he will just write it off entirely. ‘Platinum’ is 4-0 under the BKFC banner and has already disposed of some valid strikers in the form of Michael Page, Luke Rockhold and most recently Eddie Alvarez.

What do you think of Dillon Danis calling out Mike Perry?

BKFC Dillon Danis Mike Perry

