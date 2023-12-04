Darren Till confident he would finish Mike Perry inside of one round in BKFC: “Can’t take what I can take and can give”

By Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

Darren Till continues to stoke the flames of a potential showdown with fellow ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Darren Till

Perry has been doing quite well for himself post-UFC. “Platinum” has gone 4-0 in the world of bare-knuckle boxing and many believe he has found his niche. Some have gone as far as to say Perry is the face of the BKFC promotion. “Platinum” recently defeated former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez under bare knuckle boxing rules. Perry won the fight after Alvarez’s corner waved the bout off before round three.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY AND DARREN TILL TRADE VERBAL JABS OVER PREVIOUS SPARRING SESSION: “I’D KNOCK YOU CLEAN OUT WITH A JAB”

Darren Till Continues Teasing Mike Perry Fight

Darren Till posted a video on his X account and it’s of him eating two hard shots from interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. “The Gorilla” made it clear that he believes Perry wouldn’t be able to crack him with anything that will have him backing down.

“Michael Perry can’t take what I can take and can give,” Till wrote. “1 round. Just one.”

Till and Perry have been at odds for a while now. The two recently had a back-and-forth spat on Kanpai Media. Both men had some trash talk on how a fight between the two would play out.

“My boxing’s just on fire at the moment,” Till said. “I think I would probably knock you out with a jab. Like, that’s just me being real, bro. I don’t know, man. I think I’d knock you clean out with a jab.”

Perry didn’t back down from Till’s bold prediction.

“Yeah, when we sparred those years ago, your boxing, you had a good straight left, you had your muay Thai hips, but I ate that straight left because I wanted to feel it,” Perry responded. “Then I just got inside and boop, boop, boop.”

