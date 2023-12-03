Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: “I really dared to be great”
Eddie Alvarez fell short against Mike Perry at BKFC 56, but he still holds his head up high.
Alvarez and Perry shared the ring inside the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on December 2. In the battle of two former UFC bruisers competing for the symbolic “King of Violence” title, “Platinum” emerged victorious. While Alvarez had his moments, it was clear that he was slowing down near the end of round two due to the damage Perry dished out. Before round three could begin, Alvarez’s corner stopped the fight.
Eddie Alvarez “Dared to be Great” Against Mike Perry
Eddie Alvarez faced the music and spoke to media members during the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference. Alvarez gave Perry his due, and despite the loss, “The Underground King” is proud of his efforts (h/t MMAJunkie).
“Tonight I dared to be great,” Alvarez said. “I went up a weight class with Mike. I did, I really dared to be great. And I thought, with everything in me, I could beat a bigger guy given my skill set, given his style. I’m not going back on anything. I thought I could beat Mike Perry tonight, bigger or not. And I didn’t. I came up short. …
“With a bare fist, I thought for sure Mike would go down. He didn’t. My hat’s off to Mike Perry. The guy’s a f*cking battle axe. He can take a shot. He can keep plodding forward and give them. He reminds me of myself a lot. I was fighting a little mirror of myself in there tonight, and Mike was the better man.”
Alvarez is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. He has heaped praise on bare knuckle boxing as a sport. With that said, it’s a sport that certainly wears on you, as he believes there is damage to his orbital bone.
