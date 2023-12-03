Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: “I really dared to be great”

Eddie Alvarez “Dared to be Great” Against Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez faced the music and spoke to media members during the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference. Alvarez gave Perry his due, and despite the loss, “The Underground King” is proud of his efforts (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Tonight I dared to be great,” Alvarez said. “I went up a weight class with Mike. I did, I really dared to be great. And I thought, with everything in me, I could beat a bigger guy given my skill set, given his style. I’m not going back on anything. I thought I could beat Mike Perry tonight, bigger or not. And I didn’t. I came up short. …

“With a bare fist, I thought for sure Mike would go down. He didn’t. My hat’s off to Mike Perry. The guy’s a f*cking battle axe. He can take a shot. He can keep plodding forward and give them. He reminds me of myself a lot. I was fighting a little mirror of myself in there tonight, and Mike was the better man.”

Alvarez is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. He has heaped praise on bare knuckle boxing as a sport. With that said, it’s a sport that certainly wears on you, as he believes there is damage to his orbital bone.