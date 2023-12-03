Eddie Alvarez speaks out on BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry: “I really dared to be great”

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Eddie Alvarez fell short against Mike Perry at BKFC 56, but he still holds his head up high.

Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

Alvarez and Perry shared the ring inside the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on December 2. In the battle of two former UFC bruisers competing for the symbolic “King of Violence” title, “Platinum” emerged victorious. While Alvarez had his moments, it was clear that he was slowing down near the end of round two due to the damage Perry dished out. Before round three could begin, Alvarez’s corner stopped the fight.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MIKE PERRY DEFEATS EDDIE ALVAREZ AT BKFC 56

Eddie Alvarez “Dared to be Great” Against Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez faced the music and spoke to media members during the BKFC 56 post-fight press conference. Alvarez gave Perry his due, and despite the loss, “The Underground King” is proud of his efforts (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Tonight I dared to be great,” Alvarez said. “I went up a weight class with Mike. I did, I really dared to be great. And I thought, with everything in me, I could beat a bigger guy given my skill set, given his style. I’m not going back on anything. I thought I could beat Mike Perry tonight, bigger or not. And I didn’t. I came up short. …

“With a bare fist, I thought for sure Mike would go down. He didn’t. My hat’s off to Mike Perry. The guy’s a f*cking battle axe. He can take a shot. He can keep plodding forward and give them. He reminds me of myself a lot. I was fighting a little mirror of myself in there tonight, and Mike was the better man.”

Alvarez is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. He has heaped praise on bare knuckle boxing as a sport. With that said, it’s a sport that certainly wears on you, as he believes there is damage to his orbital bone.

Previous Post

Topics:

Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

Related

Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 56 results, including the main event between Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results
Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56: 'Perry vs. Alvarez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The ring returns to Salt Lake City for tonight’s BKFC 56 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Former Conor McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez believes the “Notorious” would find success in bare knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC

Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry's blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: "The results came back today"

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023
Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of 'King of Violence' fight at BKFC 56

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had their first faceoff ahead of their BKFC 56 main event on Dec. 2.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade barbs following newly announced fight at BKFC 56

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez went at each other in a joint interview recently ahead of their clash at BKFC 56.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez announced, will headline stacked BKFC 56 card in December

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Hard-hitting fan favorites Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will headline BKFC 56 in December.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he is planning to fight this weekend regardless if his service are needed: “I might fight that night in the crowd”

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Mike Perry has suggested that he is prepared to fight this weekend, even if he isn’t called upon as backup for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.