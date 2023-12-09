Mike Perry says a fight with Nate Diaz “makes sense” but doubts the former UFC title challenger will do BKFC: “These guys are afraid to do no gloves”

BKFC star Mike Perry has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Nate Diaz in the future.

Last weekend, Mike Perry continued his phenomenal run in bare-knuckle boxing with a win over Eddie Alvarez. At this point, there’s no denying that he’s the biggest star in BKFC, and one of the biggest combat sports athletes outside of the UFC.

For Perry, it’s always a case of seeing what’s next. He looks ahead to the future and wants big name after big name for him to face off against.

In a recent interview, ‘Platinum’ spoke about a potential collision with the one and only Nate Diaz.