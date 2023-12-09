Mike Perry says a fight with Nate Diaz “makes sense” but doubts the former UFC title challenger will do BKFC: “These guys are afraid to do no gloves”

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Nate Diaz in the future.

Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, BKFC 56, Results, TKO

Last weekend, Mike Perry continued his phenomenal run in bare-knuckle boxing with a win over Eddie Alvarez. At this point, there’s no denying that he’s the biggest star in BKFC, and one of the biggest combat sports athletes outside of the UFC.

For Perry, it’s always a case of seeing what’s next. He looks ahead to the future and wants big name after big name for him to face off against.

In a recent interview, ‘Platinum’ spoke about a potential collision with the one and only Nate Diaz.

Perry’s view

“I want to fight bare-knuckle,” Perry said on The MMA Hour. “I love it. I do love it. At the same time, I’m still interested to maybe put a boxing glove on and Nate boxed Jake and it didn’t go his way. So a fight with me, definitely makes sense. I would love to fight a Nathan Diaz but I think I win that.

“These guys are afraid to do no gloves,” Perry said. “They really are afraid. I’m like come test yourself. It’s good to be afraid. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. I want to be afraid when I’m about to fight because it’s going to make me do even better. Be a man. My first act as king is men got to stand up. Grow some balls.

“I’m the guy. I’m the money fight. It’s because of BKFC. It’s because the show they put on. It’s because the promotion they’re doing. They’re killing it with me. We’re killing it together but if the biggest fight out there is a fight that needs to get made with gloves on, of course I would do it. That would be a play date.”

