Mike Perry takes aim at upcoming BKFC opponent Thiago Alves: “The best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre”

By Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry has taken a shot at his upcoming opponent Thiago Alves as the trash talk begins to heat up.

Mike Perry

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has firmly established himself as one of the biggest combat sports stars outside of MMA and boxing. He did a lot of great things in his UFC career, but he’s really been able to flourish in bare-knuckle boxing.

Up to this point, he’s been able to go unbeaten in BKFC. The same is true for Thiago Alves, with the pair being set to collide on April 27 at BKFC: KnuckleMania 4.

RELATED: Watch | Mike Perry mean mugs Thiago Alves in first faceoff ahead of BKFC: KnuckleMania 4

As you can imagine, ‘Platinum’ is up for the fight as always – and he decided to throw a cheeky shot at Alves during a recent interview.

Perry takes a shot at Alves

“Thiago is definitely one of the best, fought some of the best, but the best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre,” Perry told TMZ Sports. “The next one is always the best one. This is the next one for both me and him. This is a big opportunity for both of us.”

“I think maybe [Thiago is] here for the wrong reasons — or he’s been sitting out waiting for this fight,” Perry continued. “I’m gonna bring it to him. I love what I do. I love being the ‘King of Violence.’ I finally been crowned and I wear that on my chest. I carry it with me wherever I go.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you believe will be the result when Mike Perry and Thiago Alves collide next month at KnuckleMania 4? Do you think that bare-knuckle boxing is on the rise? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

BKFC Mike Perry Thiago Alves

