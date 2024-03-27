Mike Perry takes aim at upcoming BKFC opponent Thiago Alves: “The best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre”

BKFC star Mike Perry has taken a shot at his upcoming opponent Thiago Alves as the trash talk begins to heat up.

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has firmly established himself as one of the biggest combat sports stars outside of MMA and boxing. He did a lot of great things in his UFC career, but he’s really been able to flourish in bare-knuckle boxing.

Up to this point, he’s been able to go unbeaten in BKFC. The same is true for Thiago Alves, with the pair being set to collide on April 27 at BKFC: KnuckleMania 4.

As you can imagine, ‘Platinum’ is up for the fight as always – and he decided to throw a cheeky shot at Alves during a recent interview.