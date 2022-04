Douglas Lima Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 33-10-0

FAQ's

Douglas Lima next fight? N/A

Douglas Lima last fight? Douglas Lima lost their last fight against Michael Page by Decision (Split) on Oct. 01, 2021 at Bellator 267 - Lima vs. MVP 2.

Is Douglas Lima retired? Douglas Lima last fought Michael Page 7 months and 1 day ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Douglas Lima from? Douglas Lima is from Goiania, Goias, Brazil.

Has Douglas Lima ever been knocked out? Douglas Lima has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches) from Matt Brown on Feb. 09, 2007 at ISCF - Invasion