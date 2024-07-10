Douglas Lima booked for Bellator return after lengthy, messy contract dispute

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will make his return to the cage at 185lbs after his rocky relationship with the PFL was repaired.

Lima will face middleweight contender Aaron Jeffery at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego on September 7th. He returns to the cage following a 16-month hiatus, stemming from his unanimous decision win over Costello Van Steenis at Bellator 296.

Bellator and the PFL announced the Lima vs. Jeffery booking in a press release on Wednesday.

Lima’s return comes after months of waiting for the former Bellator titleholder’s next booking, since PFL’s acquisition of Bellator. He spoke out publically in May about his frustration with the matchmakers and accused the league of not fulfilling his contract.

As matchmaker Mike Kogan told BJPenn.com in May, Lima will make his return to 185lbs. At least for now, his welterweight run has concluded.