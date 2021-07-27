Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 headlines Bellator London

Bellator MMA announced on Tuesday that Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2 will headline the promotion’s upcoming event in London, England.

Lima vs. Page 2 will headline Bellator 267, which takes place on October 1 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The promotion made the matchup official on Tuesday.

🚨 THE REMATCH 🚨@PhenomLima vs. @MichaelPage247 2️⃣ headlines #Bellator267 at The @SSEArena, Wembley in London on Friday, Oct. 1.@AXS pre-sale is LIVE Thursday, July 29 at 10 AM BST / 5 AM EST. pic.twitter.com/HebPINrJ7g — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 27, 2021

This is, of course, a rematch between the two welterweight rivals, who previously met at Bellator 221 in May 2019. In that fight, Lima knocked Page out cold. For the past two years, fans have been asking for a rematch between the two bitter rivals, but up until now, Bellator hasn’t booked the fight. But with Lima recently losing the Bellator welterweight title to Yaroslav Amosov, that opened up the possibility of this rematch, with the winner presumably being next in line to fight Amosov. For Lima, that would be a rematch against the champ and a chance to get revenge, while for Page it would be a brand-new fight.

Both Lima and Page have been two of the best welterweights in Bellator for nearly the past decade, though Page has been criticized for having soft matchmaking during his career with the promotion. Still, you cannot say this is an easy fight for him at all, especially considering that Lima won the first fight by knockout. Lima didn’t look good in his last fight against Amosov and Page is on a nice winning streak right now, but we all know that styles make fights, and this matchup between two of the best strikers in the game should be a lot of fun when it goes down this fall in Europe.

