PFL issues statement after Douglas Lima accuses league of not fulfilling his contract (Exclusive)

Douglas Lima joins Gegard Mousasi as Bellator fighters to blast PFL

In a recent tweet, Lima accused the PFL of intentionally sidelining him.

Last guy I beat is fighting for the belt now. Solid win Costello great job. I’m on the sidelines for a year now, what heard was my purse was too “high” and PFL didn’t want to pay and honor my last fight on my contract.👎👎 so yeaaa @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) May 17, 2024

BJPenn.com reached out to PFL and Bellator for comment following Lima’s tweet. Longtime matchmaker Mike Kogan issued the following statement in response:

“Douglas has had a great career and been at the top of the game for many years,” Kogan told BJPenn.com. “He’s now going to move up to 185-pounds and wants to take one more run at the title. We are happy to make that happen. You will see him in the Bellator cage soon.”

As of this writing, Lima hasn’t commented further on his situation, although he’s likely to return to fighting later in 2024.

Lima is one of the most accomplished fighters in Bellator history. He’s a three-time Bellator welterweight champion, earning title wins against Rory MacDonald, Andrey Koreshkov, and Rick Hawn.

Since the launch of the Bellator Champions Series, the PFL/Bellator merger has been largely successful, although there are still some hiccups to overcome. Lima’s situation is an example of those speed bumps since the historic promotional purchase.