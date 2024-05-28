PFL signs former Bellator champion Douglas Lima to new deal after prior complaint about lack of fight offers

It seems that former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will be sticking with the PFL.

It’s been a rough few months for the Donn Davis-led MMA company. Late last year, the PFL finalized their purchase of Bellator and overhauled their roster. The addition of the likes of Cris Cyborg, Douglas Lima, A.J. McKee, and more had Davis confident that they could challenge the juggernaut that is the UFC.

Thus far, PFL and Bellator have held many events in 2024 to varying degrees of success. While names such as Cedric Doumbe have produced highlight-reel stoppages, it hasn’t been enough to stop a barrage of bad press. Over the last few months, several fighters have come out against the PFL, for not offering them fights.

Many of those names are former, and even current Bellator champions. The aforementioned Cris Cyborg has been very upfront about her issues with the PFL booking her a bout. Instead, the Brazilian has opted to take her talents to the boxing ring for the time being. Former middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi was released earlier this week for threatening to sue the company for not offering him bouts.

PFL/Bellator Official Fighter Roster Update pic.twitter.com/7zFJnJen9w — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 28, 2024

PFL signs Douglas Lima to new contract despite complaint about lack of fight offers

For a while, Douglas Lima was one of those bigger names that was frustrated with the PFL. Just two weeks ago, the former Bellator champion took to social media to reveal that the company was refusing to book him. Lima claimed that he was being forced to the sidelines for 2024, because the PFL didn’t want to honor his Bellator contract.

However, whatever issues that the two sides had now seem to be over. Earlier today, the PFL took to social media to release a brief statement. On X, they announced that they had re-signed Douglas Lima to a new multi-year fight deal. The statement added that the Brazilian will likely return this Fall, but declined to give a specific fight date.

As far as the 36-year-old goes, he hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Costello van Steenis last May in France. That win snapped a four-fight losing streak for Douglas Lima. He previously lost to names such as Michael Page, as well as the aforementioned Gegard Mousasi.

What do you make of this fight news from the PFL? Who do you want to see former Bellator champion Douglas Lima face in his return?