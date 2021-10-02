Douglas Lima reacts following split decision loss to Michael Page at Bellator 267

Douglas Lima (32-10 MMA) has reacted following his split-decision loss to Michael Page (20-1 MMA) at last night’s Bellator 267 event.

Lima and Page collided for a second time yesterday in London, England. The pair had originally squared off at Bellator 221 in May of 2019, with ‘The Phenom’ emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Since their initial contest, the former Bellator welterweight champion in Douglas Lima had gone just 1-2, suffering unanimous decision setbacks to Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Michael Page had strung together five straight victories following his aforementioned first career loss to Lima. ‘MVP’ had scored a TKO win over Derek Anderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 258.

Last night’s Lima vs. Page rematch proved to be a back and forth affair. ‘The Phenom’ was able to land a number of takedowns and controlled ‘MVP’ from top position for a large portion of the fight. However, Michael Page managed to drop Douglas Lima with clean knockdowns on three occasions, making the contest tough to score for the judges in attendance.

After three rounds of action, Page was ultimately awarded a split decision victory (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Douglas Lima did not agree with the judges decision and released the following statement addressing the setback on social media.

“Ehhh not too sure about this decision, I thought I won 1 and 3, need to rewatch! But thank you God for bringing me here again! I’m blessed! Had a blast here in London and can’t wait to come back! Thank you my team, family, and all of you that’s always supporting! God bless you all and I’ll see you again soon!” – Lima captioned the photo.

How did you score last night’s Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page rematch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!