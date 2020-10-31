Douglas Lima issues statement following loss to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 250

Douglas Lima was looking to become a promotional champ-champ when he squared off with Gegard Mousasi in the main event of Bellator 250.

The reigning Bellator welterweight champion, Lima (32-8 MMA), had entered Thursday night’s highly anticipated main event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232.

Unfortunately for Douglas Lima he ultimately fell short in his quest to become a Bellator champ-champ, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Mousasi.

Despite the result, Lima was praised by his peers for his efforts against ‘The Moose’. The 32-year-old did a lot better than many fans and analysts were expecting, especially since Mousasi had made such easy work of fellow welterweight Rory MacDonald in a previous contest.

Earlier this afternoon, Douglas Lima took to Twitter where he issued the following statement to his fans, this while thanking Bellator for the opportunity.

Went up, fought one of the best in his weight class, failed! My run at ww still going and nothing changed. I’m a fighter and I take risks! A lot of ppl criticized this move but if you were a fighter you’d understand. Thank you @BellatorMMA for giving me this shot! Far from done! pic.twitter.com/qnyYe718Gv — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) October 31, 2020

Lima’s next challenge could come in the former of submission specialist Neiman Gracie (10-1 MMA). The Brazilian is coming off a submission victory over Jon Fitch in his most recent effort at Bellator 246.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020