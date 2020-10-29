Bellator 250: ‘Mousasi vs. Lima’ Live Results and Highlights

Bellator’s vacant middleweight title is up for grabs in the main event of Bellator 250. Gegard Mousasi is looking to reclaim his belt while Douglas Lima is looking to become a promotional champ-champ.

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) returned to the win column with a split decision win over Lyoto Machida last September. Before that, he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. to lose his middleweight title. Since coming over to Bellator, Mousasi is 4-1 and does have a notable win over Rory MacDonald for the first and only title defense of his Bellator title. The veteran also has beaten the likes of Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall, Thiago Santos, and Vitor Belfort during his time in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Douglas Lima (32-7) is looking to become a two-division champion as he is moving up to middleweight from welterweight. Lima is currently on a three-fight winning streak and reclaimed his welterweight title last October when he beat Rory MacDonald by decision.

This is a very intriguing and close matchup but after tonight, Bellator will once again have a middleweight champion.

The co-main event pairs Henry Corrales against Brandon Girtz in a very fun featherweight scrap. The card also features the likes of Jake Hager, Sabah Homasi, Bobby Voelker, and Adam Borics.

Corrales is on a two-fight losing streak as he dropped decisions to Juan Archuleta and Darrion Caldwell. “OK” does have notable wins over Aaron Pico, Andy Main, and Noad Lahat.

Brandon Girtz is looking to return to the win column in a new decision. After mixed results at lightweight, Girtz will be dropping down to featherweight and looking to make a run at the title.

Bellator 250 Results:

Main Card:

Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

.@mousasi_mma moves one step closer to the world title with a big takedown on @PhenomLima in the final round.#Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/oUraPHI7VG — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 30, 2020

A strong start to this title fight from @mousasi_mma with good strikes on the ground! Round 2 is up next LIVE on @SkySports Arena. #Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/5sXPO9xLkA — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 30, 2020

Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Things are heating up in round 1️⃣ between @HenryCorrales86 & @BrandonGirtzMMA. Don't miss another moment of the #Bellator250 main card NOW on @CBSSportsNet in the U.S. and with @SkySports in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/dtkQPk7jxf — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims:

Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton by split decision (28-29, 29-29, 29-28)

🦴 The Bone Crusher was coming in strong to close out round 2️⃣. The 3️⃣rd and final round of our #Bellator250 Monster Energy Prelims is LIVE NOW on YouTube!

▶️ https://t.co/z4dwej4LBD pic.twitter.com/hswAFjDYfg — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 29, 2020

Sabah Homasi def. Bobby Voelker by KO (flying knee to hammerfists) at 0:20 of Round 2

Jump knee + ground and pound = goodnight!@SabahHomasi with a stunning stoppage of Bobby Voelker at #Bellator250 ⤵️https://t.co/GtzBeY2Y8e pic.twitter.com/Lxg7rZfyFn — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 29, 2020

Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Round 2️⃣ between @TombstoneMMA & @JohnnyEblen is getting started with some serious violence. The #Bellator250 Monster Energy Prelims continue LIVE via our YouTube Channel. ▶️ https://t.co/z4dwej4LBD pic.twitter.com/yFV0ZZv70s — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 29, 2020

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega by submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:41 of Round 1