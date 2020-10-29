Bellator 250: ‘Mousasi vs. Lima’ Live Results and Highlights


Bellator’s vacant middleweight title is up for grabs in the main event of Bellator 250. Gegard Mousasi is looking to reclaim his belt while Douglas Lima is looking to become a promotional champ-champ.

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) returned to the win column with a split decision win over Lyoto Machida last September. Before that, he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. to lose his middleweight title. Since coming over to Bellator, Mousasi is 4-1 and does have a notable win over Rory MacDonald for the first and only title defense of his Bellator title. The veteran also has beaten the likes of Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall, Thiago Santos, and Vitor Belfort during his time in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Douglas Lima (32-7) is looking to become a two-division champion as he is moving up to middleweight from welterweight. Lima is currently on a three-fight winning streak and reclaimed his welterweight title last October when he beat Rory MacDonald by decision.

This is a very intriguing and close matchup but after tonight, Bellator will once again have a middleweight champion.

The co-main event pairs Henry Corrales against Brandon Girtz in a very fun featherweight scrap. The card also features the likes of Jake Hager, Sabah Homasi, Bobby Voelker, and Adam Borics.

Corrales is on a two-fight losing streak as he dropped decisions to Juan Archuleta and Darrion Caldwell. “OK” does have notable wins over Aaron Pico, Andy Main, and Noad Lahat.

Brandon Girtz is looking to return to the win column in a new decision. After mixed results at lightweight, Girtz will be dropping down to featherweight and looking to make a run at the title.

Bellator 250 Results:

Main Card:

  • Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

  • Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

  • Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims:

  • Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton by split decision (28-29, 29-29, 29-28)

  • Sabah Homasi def. Bobby Voelker by KO (flying knee to hammerfists) at 0:20 of Round 2

  • Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

  • Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
  • Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega by submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:41 of Round 1