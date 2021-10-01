Bellator 267 Results: Michael Page defeats Douglas Lima (Highlights)

In the main event of Bellator 267, Douglas Lima and Michael Page had their highly-anticipated rematch in London, England.

Michael Page (19-1) is on a five-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Derek Anderson in a fight he landed a perfectly placed head kick that broke Anderson’s nose. Prior to that, he beat Ross Houston by decision and knocked out Shinso Anzai, Gianni Melillo, and Richard Kiely. His first career loss came in the second round of the welterweight grand prix as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Lima back at Bellator 221 in May of 2019. In his career, the fan-favorite holds notable wins over Paul Daley, David Rickels, and Charlie Ontiveros. Page is also the second-ranked welterweight.

Douglas Lima (32-9) is on a two-fight losing streak and lost his welterweight title last time out back in June as Yaroslav Amosov dominated him over five rounds. In the fight before, he moved up to middleweight and lost a dominant decision to Gegard Mousasi for the vacant title. He’s a three-time Bellator welterweight champion and has beaten the likes of Page, Rory MacDonald, Daley, Andrey Koreshkov, and Lorenz Larkin. Lima is currently the number one-ranked welterweight.

Round one starts with the two trying to find a range as Page throws a head kick that just misses. Big right hand from Page lands that drops Lima but it appears the Brazilain was off balance. He then lands another that drops Lima. Lima is walking down MVP while the Brit is using his movement to avoid shots, the former champ shoots for a takedown and gets it. The former champ lands vicious ground and pound. The round ends with “MVP” on his back and the Brazilian standing landing leg kicks.

Round two starts with MVP landing a good jab. Lima whiffs on a big overhand right, a head kick by Page is blocked. Lima drops Page with a leg kick and just misses the uppercut, the exact same move he used in the first fight to KO the Brit. Good body kick from Lima. Page lands a big shot and drops Lima again. The second round ends and both rounds have been super close.

The third and final round begins with the two missing their punches as neither wants to make a mistake. Page falls down after a shot from Lima but it appeared he was off balance and he avoid the follow-up punch. They are back standing and Page misses a big shot. Lima shoots for the takedown and gets it. The round and fight ends with Page on his back and this fight will go to the scorecards in a super close fight.

Result: Michael Page defeats Douglas Lima by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)