Scott Coker suggests rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael Page

Bellator president Scott Coker suggested that a rematch between Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima and Michael Page could be next.

Lima lost a unanimous decision to Gegard Mousasi in the main event of Thursday’s Bellator 250 event in a failed bid to become a two-division champion. Despite the loss to Mousasi, Lima remains the promotion’s welterweight champion. As such, he will be returning to his regular weight class for his next fight. Just who that is going to be against remains the question.

Speaking to the media following Bellator 250, Coker pointed to Lima’s rival Page as well as Neiman Gracie as two potential opponents for his next fight.

“He’s still our 170-pound champ, and we’re going to have some good fights for him, as well. I know that MVP wants to fight him again. I think Neiman Gracie (would be a good fight), right at the top of my head. So we’re going to put him in some good fights and we’re going to let him heal up, rest up, and sometime next year, we’ll put him back in the cage,” Coker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Lima and Page first met in June 2019 in a semifinal fight in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima knocked Page out in that fight and then defeated Rory MacDonald in the finals to win the Bellator welterweight title for the third time. Lima is also a previous two-time winner of the old Bellator eight-man tournaments during the Bjorn Rebney era.

Despite getting finished in the first fight, Page recently suggested that Lima was scared of fighting him again. Lima responded by saying that Page should beat some better opposition than what he has been competing against lately. However, it looks like Bellator might just be considering booking the rematch even without Page getting a marquee win recently.

