Michael Page wants trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following controversial rematch

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page wants a trilogy fight with Douglas Lima following their controversial rematch at Bellator 267.

Page defeated Lima via split decision in the main event of Bellator 267 in what was a three-round welterweight fight. It was a close contest for as long as it was contested, but many fans and media felt that Lima did enough to take home the decision. In the end, the judges sided with Page via split decision, but it appears as though “MVP” is not satisfied with the result. Speaking to reporters following Bellator 267, Page called for a trilogy fight with Lima to settle the score. And better yet, Page is asking Bellator to book the fight for five rounds.

“In all honestly, I’m probably going to push to just get this one back again. Let’s do five rounds. Why not? Let’s go longer. Because if by the end of the third, that had happened again, I’ve got two more rounds to find you and finish it properly. If I balance (my in-fight aggression) — I’ve gone from one end to the next, so hopefully, I find that in the middle — then I finish him,” Page said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Page and Lima first met two years ago, with Lima KOing Page in a devastating fashion as part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix tournament. Despite the fact Lima won the first fight, Page entered the rematch as a small favorite and he ended up getting the win for his sixth straight victory in the Bellator cage. While Page is likely next in line to fight Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, if he pushes Bellator for this trilogy fight with Lima and his opponent wants it, then it’s possible Bellator books the third fight.

