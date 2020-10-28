Bellator 250 weigh-in results: Main event set, one fight gets scrapped

On Wednesday morning, the fighters on the anticipated Bellator 250 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their Thursday night battles.

Both Gegard Mousasi and reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima came in under the 185-pound limit for their middleweight title fight, which will headline the card. Unfortunately, a 137-pound catchweight fight between Toby Misech and Jared Scoggins was cancelled when the former missed weight by close to six pounds.

See the full weigh-in results for the Bellator 250 card below (via MMA Junkie):

Bellator 250 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network

Douglas Lima (184.9) vs. Gegard Mousasi (184.9) – for vacant middleweight title

Henry Corrales (145.5) vs. Brandon Girtz (145.6)

Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

Bellator 250 Prelims | 5:15pm ET on Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel

Brandon Calton (258) vs. Jake Hager (253.2)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.6)

Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Toby Misech (142.4)* vs. Jared Scoggins (136.6) – 137-pound contract weight

Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)

*Arteaga missed flyweight limit by 0.2 pounds.

**Misech missed 137-pound contract weight limit by 5.4 pounds. Fight has been canceled.

Both Lima and Mousasi are understandably confident they’ll win the Bellator middleweight title at Bellator 250. However, the pro fighters we polled about the matchup expect Lima, the promotion’s reigning welterweight king, to leave the cage with a second belt. See their picks here.

