Bellator 283 Salaries: Douglas Lima among four fighters to earn a six-figure payout

Douglas Lima was one of four fighters to receive a six-figure payday this past weekend as part of the Bellator 283 card.

Bellator 283 went down in Tacoma, Washington last Friday night with a whole host of exciting fights and action for fans to sink their teeth into. From title eliminators to rising prospects making a name for themselves, the promotion once again proved why it serves as the number two player in town in the mixed martial arts space.

As per MMA Junkie, we can also have a look at how much the fighters on the card were able to take away courtesy of information they gained from the Washington State Department of Licensing.

Douglas Lima, among a handful of others, will likely be pretty pleased with what they made.

BELLATOR 283 SALARIES (via MMA Junkie)

Jason Jackson: $191,000 ($108,000 show + $83,000 win) def. Douglas Lima: $100,000

Tofiq Musayev: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Sidney Outlaw: $30,000

Usman Nurmagomedov: $100,000 ($50,000 win + $50,000 show) def. Chris Gonzalez: $30,000

Lorenz Larkin: $125,000 vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov: $33,000 ends in no contest

Marcelo Golm: $40,000 ($20,000 win + $20,000 show) def. Davion Franklin: $30,000

Dalton Rosta: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Romero Cotton: $25,000

Veta Arteaga: $46,000 ($23,000 show + $23,000 show) def. Vanessa Porto: $18,000

Gadzhi Rabadanov: $62,000 ($31,000 show + $31,000 win) def. Bobby King: $17,000

Akhmed Magomedov: $24,000 ($12,000 show + $12,000 win) def. Kevin Boehm: $4,000

Roman Faraldo: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Luis Iniguez: $8,000

Jaylon Bates: $22,000 (no win bonus) def. Mark Coates: $4,000

Archie Colgan: $7,500 (no win bonus) def. Bryan Nuro: $4,000

Bellator is viewed by a lot of fighters and pundits alike as a real land of opportunity and it’s not hard to see why given some of these totals, although in equal measure, a few fighters did end up with just $4,000 to their name.

What do you think of Douglas Lima, Lorenz Larkin, Jason Jackson and Usman Nurmagomedov walking away with over six figures each? What did you think of the card as a whole and the event-wide average payouts?

