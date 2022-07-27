Bellator 283 Salaries: Douglas Lima among four fighters to earn a six-figure payout

Douglas Lima was one of four fighters to receive a six-figure payday this past weekend as part of the Bellator 283 card.
Bellator 283 went down in Tacoma, Washington last Friday night with a whole host of exciting fights and action for fans to sink their teeth into. From title eliminators to rising prospects making a name for themselves, the promotion once again proved why it serves as the number two player in town in the mixed martial arts space.
As per MMA Junkie, we can also have a look at how much the fighters on the card were able to take away courtesy of information they gained from the Washington State Department of Licensing.
Douglas Lima, among a handful of others, will likely be pretty pleased with what they made.
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘.@Tofiq__Musayev stops @SidOutlaw in the 1st round of his Bellator debut! Was @PatrickyPitbull watching that one? 👀#Bellator283 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/ZBQ9xtqBZd
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022
BELLATOR 283 SALARIES (via MMA Junkie)
Jason Jackson: $191,000 ($108,000 show + $83,000 win) def. Douglas Lima: $100,000
Tofiq Musayev: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Sidney Outlaw: $30,000
Usman Nurmagomedov: $100,000 ($50,000 win + $50,000 show) def. Chris Gonzalez: $30,000
Lorenz Larkin: $125,000 vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov: $33,000 ends in no contest
Marcelo Golm: $40,000 ($20,000 win + $20,000 show) def. Davion Franklin: $30,000
Dalton Rosta: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Romero Cotton: $25,000
Veta Arteaga: $46,000 ($23,000 show + $23,000 show) def. Vanessa Porto: $18,000
Gadzhi Rabadanov: $62,000 ($31,000 show + $31,000 win) def. Bobby King: $17,000
Akhmed Magomedov: $24,000 ($12,000 show + $12,000 win) def. Kevin Boehm: $4,000
Roman Faraldo: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Luis Iniguez: $8,000
Jaylon Bates: $22,000 (no win bonus) def. Mark Coates: $4,000
Archie Colgan: $7,500 (no win bonus) def. Bryan Nuro: $4,000
Bellator is viewed by a lot of fighters and pundits alike as a real land of opportunity and it’s not hard to see why given some of these totals, although in equal measure, a few fighters did end up with just $4,000 to their name.
What do you think of Douglas Lima, Lorenz Larkin, Jason Jackson and Usman Nurmagomedov walking away with over six figures each? What did you think of the card as a whole and the event-wide average payouts?