Douglas Lima believes he’ll “finish” Gegard Mousasi to win middleweight belt and cement his legacy

Douglas Lima was disappointed he won’t get the chance to become a champ-champ on May 9.

Lima, who is the current Bellator welterweight title was moving up in weight to battle Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight strap. Yet, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was disappointing news for Lima.

“I was very disappointed, I really wanted to fight, especially in May. I wanted to be busy this year but I totally understand why it got postponed,” Lima said to BJPENN.com. “They are looking out for the safety of us and I think they’ll be fights this year so I’m not too worried. Just stay healthy and keep training as much can.”

According to Lima, the plan is to rebook the Mousasi fight once Bellator can put on events again. Although Mousasi is a big name, the Brazilian makes it clear, he doesn’t care to fight the UFC veteran. Instead, the focus is winning a second belt.

“It’s more for the belt. When we signed for the fight it was supposed to be against Rafael Lovato Jr. because he was the champion at the time. Then Lovato Jr. was out because of the unfortunate injury so it became Mousasi,” he explained. “It’s even better because he’s a bigger name. But, it has never been about him it’s been about the middleweight belt.”

When the two do end up fighting, Douglas Lima is confident in his skills. Although many point to the Mousasi-Rory MacDonald fight and say that’s what’s going to happen to Lima, the welterweight champ doesn’t care. Instead, he not only expects to win but is confident he’ll finish Mousasi in the process.

“I like it. There will always be comments like that. People know MMA math doesn’t work. Mousasi pretty much destroyed Rory but it’s a different fight,” he said. “I’m a different fighter, our styles are totally different. I don’t compare to what Mousasi did against Rory. It will be a very competitive and close fight but I think I’ll finish him. I have some people to prove wrong in this fight.”

If he does get his hand raised and becomes a champ-champ, Douglas Lima knows his legacy is secure.

“It’s super important. A lot of people are trying to be a champ-champ, but it’s not that easy fighting guys 15 pounds heavier. It’s a big risk and a big challenge,” Lima concluded. “Mousasi has fought everywhere and everyone, so this fight is super important for my legacy. I’m after the biggest fights and this is the biggest fight. I know the challenge he brings so I’m taking this very seriously.”

Do you think Douglas Lima will finish Gegard Mousasi if they do end up fighting?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.