Michael Page says Douglas Lima is avoiding him, Lima fires back

Bellator welterweight contender Michael Page believes that champion Douglas Lima is avoiding the rematch with him, and Lima fired back.

Page returns to the cage this Friday at Bellator 258 when he takes on Derek Anderson. Page, the No. 2 contender in the Bellator welterweight rankings, has been criticized by fans for taking fights against non-ranked and lower-ranked opponents. But despite fighting opponents who do not have much name value, Page believes that he is still the top contender in the Bellator welterweight division, and he believes Lima is ducking him.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King ahead of Bellator 258, Page said he believes Lima is doing everything that he can to avoid a rematch with him, despite the fact Lima won the first fight by KO two years ago.

“I genuinely don’t believe he wants to fight me. I feel like he’s going to prolong – let’s say he wins this fight and I win my fight, I think he’s going to prolong that space in between, and hopefully I get active again. I’ve kind of lost interest to a degree, but I know I’ll eventually be in the cage again soon. So, for me, it’s just, stay active, keep winning, keep beating everybody, and we’ll collide soon,” Page said.

“There’s a lot of things un-champion-like. It’s weird to be at the top of the hill, then pay so much attention to somebody else that’s coming up. It feels like I’ve unnerved him a little, but that could just be me looking at it from my perspective, could be complete bull. But for me, I’m just focused on myself. Staying active, winning fights and eventually we will meet.”

After seeing what Page said, Lima took to social media and fired back at “MVP.” Lima next takes on Yaroslav Amosov, and he cold meet Page next provided both men win their fights.

“Unchampion like” was just funny. I’m going after champions and bigger fights. If you want this fight so bad ask for a fight that’ll get you there. No disrespect but you’re not doing that. You think I’ll back out of a fight I finished in 2 rounds? Good luck 🙏🏽 — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) May 6, 2021

