Douglas Lima vs. Gegard Mousasi re-booked to headline Bellator 250

The long-awaited vacant middleweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi has been re-booked to headline Bellator 250.

Lima and Mousasi had previously been set to meet at Bellator 242 in May, but the card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion has been able to re-book the fight and it will now headline the organization’s Bellator 250 event on October 29. That is on a Thursday, a move that Bellator intends to make permanent going forward.

Lima (32-7) is a three-time Bellator welterweight champion and currently holds the belt, having won it for the third time win a decision win over Rory MacDonald in the finals of the welterweight Grand Prix last October. Lima has been a member of the Bellator roster since 2011 and has since racked up a 14-3 overall record in the promotion since then, and he’s arguably the top fighter in Bellator right now. For this fight, he will be moving up to middleweight in an attempt to become a double champion in Bellator.

Mousasi (46-7-2) is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and has been successful in Bellator since signing with the promotion in 2017. He’s gone 4-1 overall in Bellator since leaving the UFC as a free agent, with wins over Lyoto Machida, Rory MacDonald, Rafael Carvalho, and Alexandre Shlemenko, with his lone loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. by majority decision. Mousasi is looking to regain the middleweight title that he lost in surprising fashion to Lovato Jr. last year when he takes on Lima here.

In addition to making Lima vs. Mousasi official, Bellator also announced that a previously-reported women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe will headline the organization’s Bellator 249 event on October 15.

Who do you think wins the main event of Bellator 250 for the vacant middleweight title: Douglas Lima or Gegard Mousasi?