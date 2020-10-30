Bellator 250 Results: Gegard Mousasi defeats Douglas Lima (Highlights)

Bellator’s vacant middleweight title is up for grabs in the main event of Bellator 250. Gegard Mousasi is looking to reclaim his belt while Douglas Lima is looking to become a promotional champ-champ.

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) returned to the win column with a split decision win over Lyoto Machida last September. Before that, he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. to lose his middleweight title. Since coming over to Bellator, Mousasi is 4-1 and does have a notable win over Rory MacDonald for the first and only title defense of his Bellator title.

Douglas Lima (32-7) is looking to become a two-division champion as he is moving up to middleweight from welterweight. Lima is currently on a three-fight winning streak and reclaimed his welterweight title last October when he beat Rory MacDonald by decision.

Round one starts with a glove touch. It’s a feeling-out process early on for both men and Mousasi shoots in for a takedown and gets him down. Lima, however, immediately gets back up. Mousasi gets him down again and is now on Lima’s back and is starting to land heavy punches. Gegard Mousasi is now in stack guard continuing to land heavy shots on the ground with one minute left in the round. The former middleweight champion continues to land elbows and ends the round on top. Dominant round for Mousasi.

A strong start to this title fight from @mousasi_mma with good strikes on the ground! Round 2 is up next LIVE on @SkySports Arena. #Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/5sXPO9xLkA — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 30, 2020

Round two begins with Gegard Mousasi backing Lima up against the cage but the Brazilian throws a solid combination and snaps Mousasi’s head back. The pair continues to trade jabs as Mousasi is walking Lima down towards the cage. “Moose” shoots for another takedown and Lima stuffs it. The round ends with not much action, most likely 20-18 Mousasi.

Just like the second round, the third begins with Gegard Mousasi backing Lima up against the cage. Mousasi barely misses on a massive right hand. The former middleweight champion is dictating where this fight goes but Lima is now landing some shots. The third round has been much of the same, but fewer punches have been thrown on both men. It could very well be 30-27 after three for Mousasi.

We enter the championship rounds and Mousasi clinches Lima up against the fence and is now looking to take his back. Lima defends it but is once again clinched up against the fence. The weight difference could be playing a factor here. Lima is struggling to pull the trigger and needs to get going with one minute left in the round. Gegard Mousasi is the landing more shots and the one dictating the pace. The round was close, but I have it 39-37 for Mousasi.

The fifth and final round starts and Lima is starting to use leg kicks and is now the one walking forward. Lima likely needs a finish and throws a big right hand that just misses. The Brazilian’s corner is telling him to get going, and with three minutes left, that is exactly what he needs to do. With 90 seconds left, Mousasi goes for and secures the takedown. He is looking to ride this out on top. The bell rings and they go the distance and on my scorecard, it’s 49-46 for Mousasi.

#AndNew | @Mousasi_MMA gets the W in tonight's main event bout and comes away with the world middleweight title.#Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/dPQKOknZU8 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

By unanimous decision, Gegard Mousasi is once again the @BellatorMMA middleweight champion. pic.twitter.com/NYf1n2MKEr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2020

Official result: Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

