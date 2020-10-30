Gegard Mousasi releases statement after winning vacant Bellator middleweight title

New Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi released a statement after defeating Douglas Lima to claim the vacant belt at Bellator 250.

Mousasi won a unanimous decision over Lima in the main event of Thursday’s Bellator 250 card. Mousasi was able to control the cage for the entire fight as he walked Lima down, outstruck him, and landed some takedowns for good measure. It was nice to see a vintage performance from Mousasi, as he reclaimed the middleweight belt he lost two fights ago in an upset loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. Overall, Mousasi has won 10 of his last 11 fights.

Following the big win over Lima, Mousasi took to Instagram to release a statement to fans.

Many thanks to @venum & @apemanstrong for their continued support. Thank you to my coaches and @moments_mgmt . We did this together. #andnewagain

As for what’s next for Mousasi, it seems likely he would face John Salter if he remains at 185lbs to defend his belt. However, Bellator president Scott Coker suggested that Mousasi could move up to 205lbs, where a number of fresh and exciting matchups exist. For example, Coker suggested matchups against Ryan Bader and Corey Anderson, two other former UFC fighters. As well, a title fight against new Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov could be in the cards if Mousasi wants to challenge for a second title.

Either way, Mousasi seems to be in a great place in his career right now. When he left the UFC, he had won five straight fights including wins over Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall, Vitor Belfort, Thiago Santos, and Thales Leites. He then won his first three fights in Bellator over Alexander Shlemenko, Rafael Carvalho, and Rory MacDonald before losing to Lovato Jr. Since then, “The Dreamcatcher” has beaten Lyoto Machida and Lima back-to-back.

Who do you want Gegard Mousasi to fight next?